7th September 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | News | States   |   Rumbek East commissioner flee headquarters submerged by floods

Rumbek East commissioner flee headquarters submerged by floods

Author: Darlington Moses | Published: 20 mins ago

Submerged Rumbek East headquarters. (-)

Rumbek East County Commissioner in Lakes State said days of heavy rain this week triggered flooding that submerged his headquarters and forced hundreds of people out of their homes in the area.

Mangar Machol said the event started on Thursday when a drastic increase in water level of the local Nam river caused it to overflow its banks and submerge settlements, displacing an unspecified number of households to higher grounds.

He narrated that several shelters made of mud walls have collapsed while livestock have been left without grazing land in several villages.

“The flood came with high force. In fact, I had to relocate. The damage caused is really is very high, and as we speak, the flow is still high and most of the houses are still collapsing, the houses which has collapsed is really high,” he said.

Commissioner Machol said he has relocated stationeries and documents to safer place after his concrete-built headquarters in Adwel Payam was overtaken by water and that he

Machol called on communities in low-lying areas to evacuate to higher grounds as the water level continues to increase.

“Now I’m engaging the people here including the community leaders, the county taskforce, those who are affected and not affected because the water flow is still very high and people need to evacuate to in advance to avoid damages that is going on.”

“For those affected to move to the highland since the flow is still constant and we don’t know when it shall stop. We are engaging people to move to the high land.”

Currently on air

13:30:00 - 14:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan plans to build oil pipeline to Djibouti 1

South Sudan plans to build oil pipeline to Djibouti

Published September 4, 2024

Kajo-Keji commissioner: Nearly 200 villages occupied by Ugandan settlers 2

Kajo-Keji commissioner: Nearly 200 villages occupied by Ugandan settlers

Published September 1, 2024

South Sudan blames Petronas over pollution in oilfields 3

South Sudan blames Petronas over pollution in oilfields

Published September 4, 2024

Kalisto’s wife says informed about husband’s release 4

Kalisto’s wife says informed about husband’s release

Published September 6, 2024

Woman gives birth, abandons baby at hospital in Juba 5

Woman gives birth, abandons baby at hospital in Juba

Published September 2, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Rumbek East commissioner flee headquarters submerged by floods

Published 20 mins ago

Jamus beat Malakia 3-1 to win Juba Super Cup

Published 2 hours ago

NBGs procures subsidized food as inflation, floods drive people over the edge

Published 2 hours ago

Uganda’s State Minister for defense Sarah Mateke dies

Published 3 hours ago

Eye Radio launches weekly newsletter to enhance information acess

Published 19 hours ago

Yakani welcomes Kalisto Ladu’s release, demands accountability

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
7th September 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.