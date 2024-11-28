Rumbek court convicts 3 girls to one-year in jail for stealing 18 goats

At least three girls arrested on Tuesday in Rumbek of Lakes State in connection with the theft of 18 goats have been sentenced to one year in prison and were charged to pay 6 goats each to the rightful owners.

The unnamed trio was arrested after the goats disappeared in the area before arraigning them to Makunon bench court which found them guilty of selling the goats.

The court handed them the jail sentences, compensation for the livestock and fines of 85,000 SSP each.

Daniel Maliap Chawul, who presided over the case said the convicts have been selling goat meat in the market.

Maliap stated that, the verdict was passed following investigation into the matter before the court demands that the trio compensate the owners.

“The three girls used to steal goats daily in the residential areas and slaughter them for sales in the market while preserving other goats for home consumption,” he said.

“They were sentenced to jail over stolen 18 goats and these 18 goats must be returned to rightful owners. Each of them must return six (6) goats as a compensation from 18 goats which they have stolen.”

CEPO Coordinator in Lakes State, Daniel Laat Kon condemned the crime of goat stealing that the three girls committed, saying it is against the customary values of the state society.

He has warned young people against participating in such practices which is highly condemned by the Customary Law and Public Order Acts 2022.

“When you look at Customary Law and Public Order Acts that has been passed in 2022, it condemned stealing to death and this is what the local bench court has used to sentence these girls to serve their jail terms.”

“It is similar to stealing cows, goats, beehives, or ropes used to tie cows. This is what the local bench court has now used, if you are involved in stealing domestic animals like goats and all these, then the law will take its course.”

