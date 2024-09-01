RSF leader Daglo orders troops to protect civilians

The leader of Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) General Mohammed Hamdan Daglo directed his forces on Saturday to ensure the protection of civilians and delivery of humanitarian assistance.

Daglo, also known as Hemedti, said he made the call in accordance with the commitment of his delegation at the recent US-led peace talks in Geneva, and relevant commitments in the Jeddah talks.

RSF and allied militia groups have been accused of atrocities including the killing thousands of people in West Darfur State in what has been termed an apparent “crimes against humanity” and “genocide” in its war with the Sudanese army.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in May that the attacks in West Darfur capital el-Geneina saw entire neighborhoods housing primarily displaced Masalit communities looted, burned, shelled and razed to the ground.

However, General Daglo said in a post on X, that he issued an extraordinary administrative order to all the forces to protect civilians and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid.

“I have today issued an extraordinary administrative order directed to all forces, including the newly formed Civilian Protection Unit. This order contains several obligations specifically related to enhancing civilian protection and facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid,” he said, in the statement.

Gen. Daglo called on all commanders in areas under his control to abide by the orders in line with international humanitarian law, adding that any violators will be held accountable.

“This extraordinary order is issued in alignment with the outcomes of the Geneva negotiations concerning the enhancement of civilian protection and the facilitation of humanitarian aid, and it is consistent with the routine administrative orders we issue every three months.”

The conflict between the junta under General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and RSF of General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, erupted in April 15, 2023, and has killed tens of thousands, displaced millions and triggered one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

The warring parties have since been invited to Geneva by the United Nations to discuss possible local ceasefire and protection of civilians, but only the RSF showed up.

Sudan’s de facto ruler, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan recently said his government will stay out of the peace talks in Switzerland and vowed that his army would “fight for 100 years” if necessary to defeat the paramilitary group.

Burhan, who leads the governing Transitional Sovereignty Council, told reporters in Port Sudan on August 28, that the talks aim to “whitewash” the RSF and countries that support the paramilitaries.

In July, HRW said in a report that the Sudanese warring parties, particularly have committed widespread atrocities including gang rape and forcing women and girls into marriages in Khartoum.

This month, the head of the paramilitary group announced the formation of a “civilian protection force” that immediately assumed its duties in the Khartoum and Gezira states.

