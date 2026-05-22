Rotary South Sudan strengthens regional leadership, humanitarian partnership

Representatives of Rotary clubs from South Sudan are participating in the annual District Conference and Assembly (DISCON) in Naivasha, Kenya, joining fellow Rotarians from across the region at a defining moment in Rotary’s institutional evolution.

In a statement issued by Dr. Emmaniel Oryem Agwella, the Country Chair Rotary South Sudan, the conference coincides with the transition of former District 9212 into new districts, a development expected to foster closer leadership engagement and broaden opportunities for collaboration with South Sudanese clubs.

Oryem says this transition represents more than an administrative realignment; it reflects the growing institutional maturity and strategic role of Rotary in South Sudan within regional and international humanitarian networks.

According to the Country Chair, since the establishment of Rotary in South Sudan in 2010, local clubs have progressively positioned themselves not merely as beneficiaries of international support, but as emerging contributors to sustainable development, community resilience, and regional solidarity.

He stated that through volunteerism, philanthropy, and strategic partnerships under, Rotary South Sudan has implemented projects exceeding USD 500,000 in value, supporting interventions in maternal and child health, education, teacher capacity development, access to clean water, and WASH programmes, particularly within underserved communities.

The statement says as Rotary enters a new district dispensation, South Sudanese Rotarians have articulated an ambitious development agenda, with expectations to mobilize and implement more than USD 1 million in Rotary Foundation-supported initiatives in the coming Rotary year. Priority sectors include renewable energy solutions, water and sanitation, education, community health, and sustainable livelihoods.

It stated that the trajectory signals an important shift in narrative — from dependency toward partnership; from receiving support to increasingly generating, attracting, and delivering impact.

Rotary South Sudan continues to demonstrate that South Sudan’s role in global humanitarian action is evolving beyond beneficiary status toward leadership, innovation, and collective responsibility.

The statement concluded that as regional integration deepens under the new district structure, Rotary South Sudan reaffirms its commitment to advancing self-reliance, strengthening humanitarian cooperation, and contributing meaningfully to both national development and Rotary’s global mission of Service Above Self.

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