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Roads Ministry, Juba Authorities Collaborate to Fix Roads, Drainage

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: April 4, 2026

Courtesy: Hot in Juba August 29, 2025 ·

 The national Roads Ministry and Juba City authorities say financial constraints are hampering efforts to repair pothole-ridden roads and clear blocked drainage systems across the city.

Officials say the situation has disrupted movement and worsened flooding risks, particularly in low-lying areas such as Gudele, where drainage channels remain clogged.

To address the challenges, both institutions are seeking partnerships with private investors to support road construction and rehabilitation, as demand for improved infrastructure grows alongside the city’s rapid urban expansion.

The initiative follows a meeting between National Minister of Roads and Bridges, Peter Lam Both, Juba City Council Mayor, Christopher Serafino, and the Managing Director of Ezra Group. Discussions focused on road maintenance, rehabilitation, and reopening drainage systems to improve traffic flow and safety.

Speaking on state-run SSBC TV on Friday, Minister Lam Both said the government alone lacks the financial capacity to fund all needed repairs.

“The main challenge that we are facing is that none of the institutions that we are heading has the capacity in terms of finances to do the thing alone. And so, we have come to talk together with the investors to see what they can contribute and what the city council can contribute, as well as what the Ministry of Roads and Bridges can contribute,” Lam Both said.

“So, we want to be able to also work to open a drainage system around Gudele Road, which has been so far blocked by the waters.”

Mayor Serafino said emergency road repairs have already begun on key routes and will expand to other areas of the city.

“We started this initiative in a collaborative way, maybe about a month ago, covering the section from the Presidency to the Ministry of Roads, then down to Airport Road,” Serafino said.

“That was only the first phase. The second phase will see us looking at more areas within the city, and our hope is that at the onset of the rainy season, some of these potholes will have been repaired so pedestrians can navigate the roads more safely. I would also like to thank the investors in the city for their generous support and commitment to Juba—they have shown a strong spirit of good citizenry.”

Authorities said the partnership with investors is crucial for tackling the city’s infrastructure challenges and ensuring safer, more efficient roads for motorists and pedestrians alike.

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