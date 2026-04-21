RJMEC flags procedural concerns over peace deal amendments

The Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC) has raised concerns over recent amendments to the 2018 Revitalised Peace Agreement (R-ARCSS) approved by the Council of Ministers, as it the procedure appears to bypass its required role in the amendment process.

Earlier, the Office of the President announced that the Council of Ministers, chaired by President Salva Kiir, had approved the Amendment Bill 2026, which introduces changes to the 2018 peace agreement ahead of the planned December 2026 general elections. The bill has since been forwarded to the Transitional National Legislative Assembly for ratification.

However, in a press release issued by its Communication Office on Monday in Juba, RJMEC clarified that any amendment to the R-ARCSS must strictly follow established procedures, including approval by at least two-thirds of the Council of Ministers and two-thirds of RJMEC voting members before being tabled for parliamentary ratification.

The commission stressed that its consent is a mandatory step in the amendment process as outlined in Article 8.4 of the agreement, warning that bypassing these procedures risks undermining the legal and political framework of the peace deal.

RJMEC Interim Chairperson Maj. Gen. George Owinow (rtd) further explained that amendments must be properly initiated in accordance with Article 1.9.4 of the agreement and require full consultation and consensus among all parties to the R-ARCSS.

The monitoring body cautioned that unilateral procedural changes could affect the credibility of the peace process at a critical stage of the transition, particularly as South Sudan prepares for elections scheduled for December 2026.

The Cabinet’s approval of the amendment comes amid ongoing political uncertainty, including the continued absence of First Vice President Riek Machar, who remains under house detention, leaving his position unfilled in government structures.

RJMEC urged all stakeholders to respect the established legal mechanisms governing the peace agreement, emphasizing that adherence to procedure is essential to preserve trust and stability in the transitional period.