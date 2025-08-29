29th August 2025

Rising Nile water levels threaten devastating floods for areas downstream – Water Ministry

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 2 hours ago

Flooded village - Photo credit: MSF

The Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation says fluctuating river levels across the country continue to pose a flood risk, with several areas under alert.

The latest data has indicated rising and unstable water levels at monitoring stations across South Sudan.

According to the Ministry’s latest update, Juba remains at alert level, with levels showing a slight decrease.

However, in Mangala, the situation is more severe, with water levels crossing the high flood threshold and continuing to rise.

The Ministry says Malakal and Anakdiar are also under alert, with a steady upward trend, while Nyamlel is recording increased water levels.

By contrast, stations along the Jur River in Wau and Payii in Yirol are showing a decline.

Despite some regional decreases, most stations are reporting high or above-alert levels, increasing the risk of mild to moderate flooding in downstream areas.

The Ministry is urging communities in flood-prone zones to stay alert, take precautionary measures, and follow instructions from local authorities.

Full data and trend analysis have been made available in the Ministry’s latest report, intended for public access and stakeholder planning.

