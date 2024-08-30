Rights watchdog calls for reprioritization of resources for South Sudan’s future

In a statement released on August 29, 2024, Amnesty International highlighted the severe challenges facing South Sudan, including ongoing conflict, corruption, and natural disasters.

Since gaining independence in 2011, South Sudan has experienced widespread displacement, with one in three people forced to leave their homes.

This crisis has led to major setbacks in development and public services.

Debt and Economic Struggles

Amnesty International reports that South Sudan’s debt has reached 51.2% of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP), with substantial liabilities to external and commercial creditors.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned of a high risk of debt distress due to volatile oil revenues, which constitute 80% of the country’s GDP.

Additionally, prepaid oil-for-debt agreements have further eroded potential revenue.

Debt servicing now accounts for 13% of the 2023/2024 budget, surpassing allocations for education, while the country faces numerous lawsuits over debt defaults.

Corruption and Human Development

South Sudan ranks 177 out of 180 on Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index and is near the bottom of the Human Development Index, reflecting severe issues in income, education, and health.

Approximately 80% of the population lives below the poverty line, with 90% of children facing multidimensional poverty.

The report also highlights that illicit financial flows, estimated at $8.6 billion, are exacerbating the crisis, with funds reportedly diverted to private investments and conflict financing.

Education Crisis

According to Amnesty, 70% of South Sudan’s children are out of school, a situation worsened by systemic deficiencies within the education system.

The 2023/2024 budget allocated only 8% to education, significantly below the recommended 15-20%.

Over 2,000 schools lack clean drinking water, and many operate in substandard conditions.

The UN Special Rapporteur on Education underscores the need to uphold the right to education even in times of conflict and disaster.

Path to Recovery

Amnesty International emphasizes that South Sudan must address corruption and illicit financial flows with international support to redirect resources towards essential services like education.

The organization also calls for economic diversification and improvements in fiscal policies to establish a foundation for long-term stability and prosperity.

Strategic investments and comprehensive reforms are crucial for overcoming current challenges and promoting sustainable development.