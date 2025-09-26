Rights group files case against military intelligence over kidnapping of staff

Human rights campaign group, Justice and Human Rights Observatory, has filed a police case in Nimule against five members of military intelligence accused of kidnapping its staff in the town on Thursday.

According to Advocate Godfrey Victor Bulla, the group’s executive director, the victim, Advocate Both Philip, was abducted around 1 p.m. near the court premises in Nimule shortly after leaving a court session.

Philip was driving with some of his clients when men identified as military intelligence officers intercepted him near Green Valley.

He was reportedly taken towards Moli, where his captors allegedly attempted to execute him. One of his clients, who had been ordered to run away, escaped and alerted the mayor of Nimule.

Bulla said the mayor immediately raised the matter with government officials, leading to Philip’s release this morning.

“Advocate Both Philip who is an actual focal person for justice and human rights observatory in Nimule, within Eastern Equatoria. He was yesterday at 1 p.m. kidnapped around the court in Nimule after he left the court. driving in his vehicle with some of the clients representing the court. Near to the Green Valley in Nimule.

“He was kidnapped by some individual members of the military intelligence. He was kidnapped and driven straight up to Moli. And in the process, they wanted to execute him by thank God, the client sewer with him who was ordered by his kidnappers to run away. They decided to run to the office of town mayor of Nimule. And the town mayor of Nimule immediately picked up a communication called the government officials,” he explained

Bulla further explained that a car accident occurred during the incident, injuring one of the alleged military intelligence officers.

Although Advocate Philip has since declined to pursue the case, Justice and Human Rights Observatory insists the suspects must face justice.

The organization has formally asked the police in Nimule to arrest the five suspects from the military intelligence unit in Loa and ensure they face legal process.

“To some extent, Both was released this morning. There was an accident, a car accident that knocked one of the members of the military intelligence. And then the letter on the Bothi declined to pursue the case. So, Both declined to pursue the case. And they were asking Both to present, to avail.

“We are calling on the institution respectively to apprehend these people as we have already launched a case in Nimule to arrest these suspects and surrender them to police so that they undergo the process of the law. These suspects are five, five suspects from the units of military intelligence in Loa,” he said.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Trial for Gumbo Shirkat sexual assault case to begin at Juba Central Prison Previous Post