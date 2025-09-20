20th September 2025

Rhino Construction reports progress on Juba-Nadapal road project

Author: Madrama James | Published: 7 hours ago

PHOTO: A grader works to clear a section of the Juba-Nadapal road project between Labalwa and Kiyala. The ongoing construction is part of an effort to facilitate the return of refugees from Kenya - Courtesy

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — The Managing Director of Rhino Construction Company, Engineer Peter Atem, has announced that the Juba-Nadapal road project in Eastern Equatoria State is making substantial progress. This development will facilitate the safe return of refugees from Kenya.

The project, launched on September 4, 2025, by the National Ministry of Roads and Bridges, is making substantial progress, with construction nearing the border with Kenya.

In an exclusive interview on Friday, September 19, from Eastern Equatoria State, Engineer Atem reported that the construction team has advanced from Labalwa and is now approaching Kiyala Payam.

He noted that the work has been challenging, primarily due to fuel shortages, but praised Governor Lobong for providing crucial logistical assistance.

“Once we have enough fuel, we estimate it will take us up to two months to reach the border,” he said.

Atem added that the company plans to focus its efforts on the most difficult sections, bypassing areas with better road conditions.

Engineer Atem made a heartfelt appeal for public assistance, urging citizens of Eastern Equatoria, including Members of Parliament, to contribute to the project.

“Even a single liter of fuel would make a significant difference,” he stated.

He emphasized that the goal is not profit, but progress, and that the project needs resources such as fuel, spare parts, and food for the workers to ensure the roads remain accessible.

“Progress is a collective effort; it requires participation from everyone, not just the government,” Atem said, calling for unity to achieve a brighter future for South Sudan.

Rhino Construction reports progress on Juba-Nadapal road project

