21st August 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | Governance | News   |   Revenue Authority warns officials against using unaproved Form 15 in tax collection

Revenue Authority warns officials against using unaproved Form 15 in tax collection

Author: Madram James | Published: 2 hours ago

Simon Akuei Deng, Commissioner-General of South Sudan Revenue Authority - Courtesy

The South Sudan Revenue Authority has warned public officials to stop using the outdated Financial Form 15 for collecting government revenue.

The warning was issued during a joint media briefing with the Director of Civil Registry, Nationality, Passport and Immigration at the revenue authority’s headquarters in Juba.

Simon Akuei Deng, the Commissioner General of the tax agency, said a new batch of Financial Form 15 with improved security features has been printed, distributed, and officially approved for use across the country.

He said some individuals and institutions are still using the old forms even though the new version is already authorized.

He added that investigations are ongoing to understand why outdated or forged forms are still in circulation, and to protect the integrity of the revenue system.

“The South Sudan Revenue Authority, in its mandate to safeguards government revenue and ensures transparency and accountability in all financial transactions, has observed with concern that some individuals, institutions and offices are still in possession of and continue to use old financial forms,” he said.

“The practice is improper, unlawful and unacceptable, especially since a new batch of customized financial forms with enhanced security features has already been printed, distributed and officially authorized for use across the Republic of South Sudan,” he added.

Maj Gen Elia Costa, the Director General of Civil Registry, Nationality, Passport and Immigration, said actions will taken against those involved in forging documents such as visas, nationality papers, passports, and other immigration papers.

“What is facing us in the directorate, that is the issue of forgery of the documents, specially Form 15. So, we have arrested some of our personnel who are forging the Form 15. And also, plus our documents, the visa, even the nationality and the passport and the other documents concerning the immigration office,” he said.

“So, we are here today to inform our public that we are working very hard to make sure that those who are trying to forge the document, we will arrest them. And once we arrest, we take them to the police court,” he said.

Gen Costa urged the public and institutions to follow the right procedures and process their documents in person rather than sending someone else.

 

Popular Stories
Clashes erupt between SSPDF and SPLA-IO in Yei River County – comm’r 1

Clashes erupt between SSPDF and SPLA-IO in Yei River County – comm’r

Published August 16, 2025

Education minister confirms release of 2024 S.4 examination results 2

Education minister confirms release of 2024 S.4 examination results

Published August 20, 2025

Three killed, several injured in tragic accident along Juba-Nimule road 3

Three killed, several injured in tragic accident along Juba-Nimule road

Published August 19, 2025

AU urges UN to lift arms embargo on South Sudan to expedite unification of forces 4

AU urges UN to lift arms embargo on South Sudan to expedite unification of forces

Published August 18, 2025

Philip Manyok Ayuen tops 2024 secondary school exams 5

Philip Manyok Ayuen tops 2024 secondary school exams

Published August 20, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Revenue Authority warns officials against using unaproved Form 15 in tax collection

Published 2 hours ago

Gov. Agoth launches planting of 15,000 treess in Kuajok

Published 3 hours ago

SSPDF will not waver defending country’s territorial integrity, citizens – Defence Minister

Published 4 hours ago

Central bank orders travellers to declare $10,000 or more, provide source

Published 4 hours ago

South Sudan and Uganda armies vow to strengthen border security

Published 5 hours ago

South Sudan sees decline in cholera cases, Minister reports

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
21st August 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.