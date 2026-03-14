Revenue authority orders e-tax use, warns against manual payments

The South Sudan Revenue Authority has directed all taxpayers to make payments exclusively through the official e-Tax system, warning that any manual payments could attract penalties.

In a circular issued yesterday, the Commissioner General, Moun Deng Ajuet, said taxpayers must obtain an electronic receipt generated by the platform after every payment.

The notice warns that any request for manual payment should be reported immediately to the Ministry of Finance and Planning or the appropriate oversight authority.

Marial Awuok, a communication officer with the revenue authority, says the use of the e-tax system is intended to address revenue leakage and ensure compliance with regional standards of using e-tax systems.

According to the directive, the Revenue Authority says it will conduct inspections and audits to ensure compliance.

It added that the directive is part of a broader government reform program to modernize revenue administration, strengthen compliance, and safeguard public resources.

The tax agency further directed all stakeholders to comply fully.

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