Residents of Torits’ Enyif Boma return home following security incident

Displaced residents of Enyif Boma, a suburb of Torit municipality, have returned home following a security incident in which an SSPDF soldier was killed a week ago, Eastern Equatoria State Information Minister, Elia John Ahaji has said.

On 6th May, the Eastern Equatoria State government deployed SSPDF soldiers at Enyif Boma to provide protection and security to the residents following reports of gangs’ activities in the area.

However, on 9th May, an SSPDF soldier was shot by unidentified armed personnel and later succumbed to gunshot wounds, forcing residents to flee the area for their safety.

On Monday, Governor Louis Lobong Lojore called for calm and urged the residents of Enyif to return to their respective homes to continue with their daily activities and avoid spreading rumors.

“As soon as the governor addressed the people yesterday, the majority had already gone home. When I arrived there, Enyif Residential Area was already full of peopl,” Eastern Equatoria State Information Minister, Elia John Ahaji told Eye Radio on Tuesday.

He dismissed reports circulating on social media, alleging an impending attack on the area

“Due to misinformation on social media, people were sending false messages claiming that the place would be attacked and that one force was mobilizing to attack another, but this was not true.”

According to Information Minister Elia, the deployment of SSPDF forces in Gumbo is solely to pursue criminals terrorizing the area, but not for military retaliation as claimed in reports.

“Now that the people have learned the truth that there is no need for them to stay away from their homes; they have already returned home.”

Elia also added that Governor Lobong assured that the killer of SSPDF personnel will be brought to justice.

He appealed to citizens not to listen to rumors and focus on farming this year to combat food insecurity.

“As we approach the agricultural season, let us focus on agriculture. This has been the message from our governor, and it is also the message from the president.

“When our leaders encourage productivity and efforts to combat the food crisis. It’s crucial to recognize that neighboring countries can stabilize their economies because they are producing.

“Let us return to agriculture so that we can strengthen our economy and bring down the dollar exchange rate,” he added.

On Tuesday, Governor Lobong and other senior officials held a rally in Enyif Boma, Gumbo Payam to calm the situation and encouraged those who fled their homes to return home

