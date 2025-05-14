14th May 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Residents of Torits’ Enyif Boma return home following security incident

Residents of Torits’ Enyif Boma return home following security incident

Author: Madrama James | Published: 10 hours ago

EES Governor Louse Lobong Lojore addresses Enyif residents who return home after a security incident|Courtesy

Displaced residents of Enyif Boma, a suburb of Torit municipality, have returned home following a security incident in which an SSPDF soldier was killed a week ago, Eastern Equatoria State Information Minister, Elia John Ahaji has said.

On 6th May, the Eastern Equatoria State government deployed SSPDF soldiers at Enyif Boma to provide protection and security to the residents following reports of gangs’ activities in the area.

However, on 9th May, an SSPDF soldier was shot by unidentified armed personnel and later succumbed to gunshot wounds, forcing residents to flee the area for their safety.

On Monday, Governor Louis Lobong Lojore called for calm and urged the residents of Enyif to return to their respective homes to continue with their daily activities and avoid spreading rumors.

“As soon as the governor addressed the people yesterday, the majority had already gone home. When I arrived there, Enyif Residential Area was already full of peopl,” Eastern Equatoria State Information Minister, Elia John Ahaji told Eye Radio on Tuesday.

He dismissed reports circulating on social media, alleging an impending attack on the area

“Due to misinformation on social media, people were sending false messages claiming that the place would be attacked and that one force was mobilizing to attack another, but this was not true.”

According to Information Minister Elia, the deployment of SSPDF forces in Gumbo is solely to pursue criminals terrorizing the area, but not for military retaliation as claimed in reports.

“Now that the people have learned the truth that there is no need for them to stay away from their homes; they have already returned home.”

Elia also added that Governor Lobong assured that the killer of SSPDF personnel will be brought to justice.

He appealed to citizens not to listen to rumors and focus on farming this year to combat food insecurity.

“As we approach the agricultural season, let us focus on agriculture. This has been the message from our governor, and it is also the message from the president.

“When our leaders encourage productivity and efforts to combat the food crisis.  It’s crucial to recognize that neighboring countries can stabilize their economies because they are producing.

“Let us return to agriculture so that we can strengthen our economy and bring down the dollar exchange rate,” he added.

On Tuesday, Governor Lobong and other senior officials held a rally in Enyif Boma, Gumbo Payam to calm the situation and encouraged those who fled their homes to return home

Popular Stories
‘Gunships and drones will come for you,’ VP Taban warns peace spoilers 1

‘Gunships and drones will come for you,’ VP Taban warns peace spoilers

Published May 9, 2025

SPLM-IO leader Oyet raises concern over alleged plan to restructure government 2

SPLM-IO leader Oyet raises concern over alleged plan to restructure government

Published May 8, 2025

Army veteran Gen. Stephen Ogut Obongo dies in Juba 3

Army veteran Gen. Stephen Ogut Obongo dies in Juba

Published May 9, 2025

Sudan orders stoppage to South Sudan oil exports, cites RSF drones attacks 4

Sudan orders stoppage to South Sudan oil exports, cites RSF drones attacks

Published May 12, 2025

HLSC recognizes Stephen Par’s group as legitimate SPLM-IO 5

HLSC recognizes Stephen Par’s group as legitimate SPLM-IO

Published May 9, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

UK High Court orders South Sudan to pay Afreximbank US$657 million

Published 6 hours ago

Two UN peacekeepers killed in shooting incident at Malakal Base

Published 7 hours ago

Time to farm: Abdelbagi urges private sector to invest in agriculture

Published 7 hours ago

Lakes civil society urges release of detained Rumbek University lecturers

Published 8 hours ago

JEDCO plans 13-hour power outage for annual maintenance in Juba

Published 9 hours ago

Bahr el Ghazal lecturer battered by colleague, suffers head injuries

Published 9 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
14th May 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.