Renk hospital parks ambulances due to fuel shortage

A medical officer in Renk County of Upper Nile says a severe fuel shortage in the area has compelled ambulances to stop mobility, making it difficult for critically ill patients to access medication.

Dr. Ayoul Deng who is the managing director of the county hospital said the local health service cannot access emergency cases due to the lack of fuel for ambulances.

“We face some difficulties concerning the limited fuel we have, like three ambulances but no fuel and maintenance issues, so we decide to park them,”he said.



Dr. Ayoul said they parked the UNMISS donated ambulance vehicles due to lack of fuel and mechanical faults.

One barrel of fuel is sold at 250,000 South Sudanese Pound in Renk County.

Dr. Ayoul Deng also said the hospital experience recurrent power cut even at night due to insufficient electricity.

“We wish the hospital has a good luminescent although we have electric power in town, we need to enhance the luminescent system, especially at night shift,” Ayoul told Eye Radio Friday.

This week, Juba residents also lamented high cost of fuel price and cost of living brought about by rising commodity prices.

