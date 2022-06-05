5th June 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | Humanitarian | News   |   Renk hospital parks ambulances due to fuel shortage

Renk hospital parks ambulances due to fuel shortage

Authors: Michael Daniel | | Published: 2 hours ago

Renk Hospital, Renk County, Upper Nile State. |Courtesy of UNMISS.

A medical officer in Renk County of Upper Nile says a severe fuel shortage in the area has compelled ambulances to stop mobility, making it difficult for critically ill patients to access medication.

Dr. Ayoul Deng who is the managing director of the county hospital said the local health service cannot access emergency cases due to the lack of fuel for ambulances.

“We face some difficulties concerning the limited fuel we have, like three ambulances but no fuel and maintenance issues, so we decide to park them,”he said.

Dr. Ayoul said they parked the UNMISS donated ambulance vehicles due to lack of fuel and mechanical faults.

One barrel of fuel is sold at 250,000 South Sudanese Pound in Renk County.

Dr. Ayoul Deng also said the hospital experience recurrent power cut even at night due to insufficient electricity.

“We wish the hospital has a good luminescent although we have electric power in town, we need to enhance the luminescent system, especially at night shift,” Ayoul told Eye Radio Friday.

This week, Juba residents also lamented high cost of fuel price and cost of living brought about by rising commodity prices.

 

 

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Uganda closes major exports market as global food crisis deepens 1

Uganda closes major exports market as global food crisis deepens

Published Friday, June 3, 2022

Late Gen. Bol Madut children beg Kiir for food, shelter at orphanage 2

Late Gen. Bol Madut children beg Kiir for food, shelter at orphanage

Published Wednesday, June 1, 2022

39,000 young people infected with HIV in 3 years – MoH 3

39,000 young people infected with HIV in 3 years – MoH

Published Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Cabinet approves over 800 billion pounds for fiscal year 2022/23 4

Cabinet approves over 800 billion pounds for fiscal year 2022/23

Published Monday, May 30, 2022

US explains why is against lifting South Sudan’s arms embargo 5

US explains why is against lifting South Sudan’s arms embargo

Published Friday, June 3, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Renk hospital parks ambulances due to fuel shortage

Published 2 hours ago

US report says daring religious leaders, faithfuls at risk in South Sudan

Published 3 hours ago

UN Panel disown report enticing sanctions on Tut Gatluak, others.

Published 5 hours ago

Govt calls for nature-friendly habit on World Environment Day

Published 7 hours ago

‘Ukraine war only adding fuel to bad economic policies,’ Economist

Published 12 hours ago

Zimbabwe Government: Our people not selling toes for millions

Published 15 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
5th June 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.