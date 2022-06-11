Renk court runs out of judges, prison crowded with detainees

A resident judge in Renk county of Upper Nile state says lack of high court magistrates in the area is delaying and obstructing justice.

Judge Franco Pagan Ngeryo also stated that lack of transport means for the judges and what he termed as a terrible condition of the local courtrooms are some of the challenges facing the judiciary.

Pagan says the absence of a judge specialized in rape and murder cases has caused delays in adjudicating cases.

“There is no high Court judge. The judge who was present died in October of last year and he was not replaced, so we demand the presence of judges from the high Court who specialize in rape and murder cases,” he complained.

Judge Pagan the county court is unable to carry out a speedy trial of cases due the few number of judges.

“Now we have six pending rape case and seven murder cases this year. Resolving cases quickly is one of the important things for the court, because the accused may be innocent,” said Pagan.

The judge’s remarks were also echoed by some lawyers who said their clients, who are remanded in overcrowded prisons are being affected by delayed justice.

The effect of the absence of the high Court judge on the adjudication of cases, and there are pending cases such as murder and rape cases, which are within the jurisdiction of the high Court.prisons are overcrowded, and detention is renewed occasionally, which has affected our clients,” said Ahmed Abdel Rhaman.

They appealed to the judiciary to expedite the appointment of a high Court judge to decide on outstanding cases.

“We, as lawyers, appeal to the judiciary to expedite the appointment of a high court judge for this county,” added Kuol Majok Deng.

In July 2017 President Salva Kiir has sacked several judges who had been on strike over poor pay and living conditions.

Three years on, the East African Court of Justice then ordered the president to reinstate the judges whom he dismissed.

President Kiir then directed for the reinstatement of the dismissed judges through reapplication to the Ministry of Justice.

However, it is not clear if the judges have been reinstated or not.

