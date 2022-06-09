Renk assures investors of stable power supply

Authorities in Renk County in Upper Nile State have called on investors to set up factories and firms that can buy their excess electricity.

The head of Renk County General Electricity Distribution Company, Dau Shom Fadiit says the area only utilizes 5 percent of its forty megawatts of hydro-power imported from Sudan’s Sennar Dam.

He states that they paid an annual consumption fee of $7,000 to the Sudan government last year.

However, Shom says the quantity is more than enough for local consumption, leaving a huge excess quantity without being put to use.

“Renk is charged with 40 megawatts of electricity from Sudan. We use only 5% of these 40 and 35 megawatts that are unconsumed and we don’t benefit from it,” Shom told Eye Radio.

“We are calling on the investors to take this opportunity and come to Renk to use this surpluses electricity and invest in construction companies and factories,

“We sell 100 megawatts for 2,000 pounds and for commercial consumption we sell 100 megawatts for 5000 pounds for these 40 megawatts. We paid $7, 000 to Sudan last year.”

Renk General Electricity distribution company was built in September 2007 before the independence of South Sudan.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter