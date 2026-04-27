Renewed violence in Tonj East leaves 47 dead, dozens injured

Two separate incidents of violence in Tonj East Countythat have left at least 47 people dead and dozens injured, according to authorities in Warrap State.

The deadliest incident occurred on 25 April in Thietnhom, where clashes broke out between members of the Luachjang community and a section of Anei-Atak, specifically the Akok section of Greater Jalwau.

According to state officials, at least 40 people were killed from both sides, while 44 others were injured.

Warrap State Minister of Information Wol Mayom confirmed the incident, saying: “On 25th April, a deadly crisis happened in Tonj East between Luachjang and part of Anei-Atak… 40 people confirmed killed both sides and 44 wounded.”

He said local authorities and security organs intervened to stabilize the situation.

“The local government together with security organs of the county managed to penetrate the situation… it began to be normalized by the presence of the security organs,” he added.

Officials described the violence as a resurgence after a period of relative calm and strongly condemned the clashes.

Wol Mayom said senior government official Bol Wek Agoth has directed Acting Governor Aluel Garang to lead a delegation to the scene.

“This is the deadly crisis that has renewed itself… after a relative peace within Tonj East community we condemn it in the strongest terms possible,” he said, adding that “the two conflicting communities shall be brought to book.”

In a separate incident on 23 April, unidentified armed men attacked civilians in Tabar village in Ngagok Payam.

Seven people, including three children and two women, were killed, while five others were injured.

Wol Mayom said:

“Seven innocent civilians were killed by unidentified armed men… including three children and two women… wounded people are five.”

He said the attackers remain at large and have not yet been identified. “The suspects are still at large. They are actually not identified,” he added.

The state government has condemned the attack and launched investigations into what officials described as a disturbing pattern of renewed violence. “We are investigating the root cause of this renewal of night attacks,” Wol Mayom said.

Authorities have appealed for calm among communities as investigations continue.

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