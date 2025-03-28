Renewed conflict in South Sudan sparked by failure to unify army: Analyst

JUBA, 28 March 2025, (Eye Radio) – Analyst and Political Commentator Andrea Mach Mabior has linked the current political tensions and violence in South Sudan to a partial implementation of the 2018 peace agreement, particularly the security arrangements.

Mach said failure to fully implement the peace deal is largely due to a lack of political will and a trust deficit among the parties involved.

Reflecting on the ongoing turmoil, Mach lamented that the South Sudanese people who have fought for democracy, rule of law, and justice for decades are still embroiled in internal conflicts.

He stressed that the Revitalized Peace Agreement has not been fully implemented, which has led to the current political instability.

“Of course, we are here now with this political tension and insecurity in the country because the revitalized peace agreement was not fully implemented,” Mach said, in an interview on Eye Radio.

“There is lack of political will and then there is trust deficit among the parties to the agreement, and particularly the issue of security arrangements was not completed. The different forces were not unified in one national army.”

“So, you have militias here and there. This is what led us to here. If the agreement were implemented in letter and spirit, in good faith, we might have not been to where we are here.”

Andrea urged South Sudan’s political leaders to embrace dialogue as a way to avoid a return to full-scale war.

He appealed to religious leaders to continue applying pressure on the political class, encouraging them to make sure the country does not slide back into conflict.

“The crucial message that I would want to people of South Sudan are that we have tried war in 2013, 2016, but it failed. Let us embrace peace and let us engage in dialogue and our government and leaders.

“There is no other alternative but dialogue. Dialogue is the only solution. And I would want to call upon our religious leaders to actually continue.”

“Putting pressure on leaders of South Sudan, the political class, to make sure that this country does not descend or go back to a full-scale war in South Sudan. Our people cannot afford another war because it will be devastating to our people.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter