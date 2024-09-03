Religious leader doubts election integrity over unmet peace deal

A religious leader has raised concerns about the integrity of the upcoming election, citing unfulfilled key provisions in the revitalized peace agreement.



According to the peace agreement, the unity government is supposed to hold general elections sixty days before the end of the transitional period.

In August 2022, parties to the peace pact extended the transitional period by 24 months, moving the original deadline from February 2023 to February 2025.

This extension was agreed upon to allow more time for the implementation of pending tasks, including the training and deployment of the necessary unified forces, and the development of a permanent constitution, among others.

Paul Benjamin Yugusuk, the Archbishop of Central Equatoria Internal Province of the Episcopal Church says December 2024 elections are not possible.

“It is not possible, because how do you run an election when funds are not there, when the Constitution has not been enacted when the general population up to now has not been even informed about the election, when the security arrangement which is now the key has not been implemented,” said Archbishop Yugusuk.

“My observation is that no, I don’t think the election will be conducted as much that is why the religious leaders previously got a position that yes for election provided that all articles have to be implemented,” he said.

However, despite only three months remaining, the National Elections Commission believes South Sudan can still hold partial elections, where the electorate will vote for the President, State Governors, and County Commissioners.

Archbishop Yugusuk called on leaders to put the interests of the civilian population above their interests.

He also appealed to South Sudanese to have hope, saying all the challenges facing the country will come to an end.

“What is taking place will come to an end and God will bring about a peaceful country, a united Country, a country of our own that we will be united so let our people be hopeful that things indeed will change,” said Archbishop Yugusuk.

“I want to talk a prophetic message to our government and political parties, that there is a need now for our leaders to begin to see people rather than seeing their party or seeing themselves or their interests. Let them now focus on the people,” he said.

“People are tired, people whom they have liberated. I think the opportunity has been given to them to govern us and we want them to begin to see people are more important at this time.”

