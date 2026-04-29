Registration exercise to document Sudanese refugees commences in Rumbek

A refugee registration exercise has commenced in Rumbek, Lakes State, aimed at documenting Sudanese refugees and issuing identity cards to enhance their protection and access to essential services.

The exercise which began this week is being conducted by the Commission for Refugee Affairs in partnership with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the Lakes State Relief and Rehabilitation Commission, targeting refugees across eight counties in the state.

The authorities said the registration will enable refugees to access food assistance, legal protection, and other essential services, while also facilitating free movement within South Sudan.

Sudanese community chairperson in Lakes State, Sadam Abdulkarim Dosa, welcomed the initiative and appreciated government and local communities for hosting refugees in Rumbek.

He said that the number of Sudanese fleeing the ongoing conflict continues to rise, with many settling in areas including Gorom, Aweil, and Rumbek, stressing that registration is key to ensuring vulnerable refugees receive support.

The Commissioner for NGOs and Humanitarian Affairs in Lakes State, John Sawat Makuac, said the week-long exercise targets Sudanese refugees in line with a presidential directive to formally recognize and document them.

He urged full participation, saying the documents will provide legal protection and remove the need for migration permits.

The Commission for Refugee Affairs’ Deputy Director for Protection and Refugee Welfare, Yawusa Daud Kinta, said the Rumbek exercise follows similar operations in Western Bahr el Ghazal as part of a wider mobile registration campaign across the region.

He revealed that more than 500 refugees have already been registered in Rumbek within the first days of the exercise, describing it as a strong turnout compared to previous locations.

He added that the process will continue for several days before teams move to areas including Tonj, Kuacjok, Wunrok, and Turalei.

The identity cards will allow refugees to open bank accounts, register SIM cards, and move freely without paying migration fees, while ensuring legal protection under South Sudanese law.

The exercise is expected to strengthen coordination between government and humanitarian partners and improve the welfare and protection of refugees in Lakes State.

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