18th February 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Regional   |   Regional water ministers confirm attendance as Juba hosts Nile basin day

Regional water ministers confirm attendance as Juba hosts Nile basin day

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 21 minutes ago

The Nile river. (Photo: Nile Basin Initiative.)

Ten water ministers from Nile Basin countries have confirmed their attendance as Juba prepares to host the 20th Nile Day celebration on February 22, Ambassador Akuei Bona Malwal, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

The annual Nile Day brings together member countries to celebrate water cooperation, share strategies for sustainable management of the Nile River, and strengthen regional collaboration.

This year marks the first time South Sudan is hosting the event, highlighting the country’s growing engagement in the Nile Basin community.

Malwal said preparations are well underway under a high-level committee formed on the orders of President Salva Kiir through the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro.

“This is an important celebration for South Sudan to host for the first time. The members of the Nile Basin, this will be a ministerial, already they have confirmed their attendance,” he said.

The two-day celebration, beginning on February 21, will include a marathon, lectures, and a high-level dinner along the White Nile.

The main conference on February 22 will be held at the Bank of South Sudan building in Juba. Malwal encouraged the public to welcome visiting delegates, saying the event is an opportunity to demonstrate that the city is peaceful and that South Sudan is a committed partner in regional water management.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Where did the dollars go? Aggery Tisa explains why oil money isn’t reaching the Bank 1

Where did the dollars go? Aggery Tisa explains why oil money isn’t reaching the Bank

Published February 16, 2026

Kiir vows to restore peace in South Sudan and Sudan at AU summit 2

Kiir vows to restore peace in South Sudan and Sudan at AU summit

Published February 14, 2026

Court adjourns Machar trial after judge finds expert report ‘disorganised’ 3

Court adjourns Machar trial after judge finds expert report ‘disorganised’

Published February 13, 2026

Kiir pledges inclusive dialogue during C5 summit in Addis Ababa 4

Kiir pledges inclusive dialogue during C5 summit in Addis Ababa

Published February 15, 2026

The Empty Vault: Aggrey Tisa on how oil diversion and shadow markets drained South Sudan’s reserves 5

The Empty Vault: Aggrey Tisa on how oil diversion and shadow markets drained South Sudan’s reserves

Published February 12, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Regional water ministers confirm attendance as Juba hosts Nile basin day

Published 21 minutes ago

WFP aid worker shot dead in Nasir County compound attack

Published 3 hours ago

Warrap gov’t suspends Gogrial East commissioner

Published 3 hours ago

South Sudan, Egypt reaffirm commitment to strengthen bilateral ties

Published 3 hours ago

Parliament urged to slash proposed taxes on clean water, food, and hygiene

Published 5 hours ago

Armed land grabbers leave Garbo community vulnerable

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
18th February 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.