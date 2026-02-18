Regional water ministers confirm attendance as Juba hosts Nile basin day

Ten water ministers from Nile Basin countries have confirmed their attendance as Juba prepares to host the 20th Nile Day celebration on February 22, Ambassador Akuei Bona Malwal, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

The annual Nile Day brings together member countries to celebrate water cooperation, share strategies for sustainable management of the Nile River, and strengthen regional collaboration.

This year marks the first time South Sudan is hosting the event, highlighting the country’s growing engagement in the Nile Basin community.

Malwal said preparations are well underway under a high-level committee formed on the orders of President Salva Kiir through the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro.

“This is an important celebration for South Sudan to host for the first time. The members of the Nile Basin, this will be a ministerial, already they have confirmed their attendance,” he said.

The two-day celebration, beginning on February 21, will include a marathon, lectures, and a high-level dinner along the White Nile.

The main conference on February 22 will be held at the Bank of South Sudan building in Juba. Malwal encouraged the public to welcome visiting delegates, saying the event is an opportunity to demonstrate that the city is peaceful and that South Sudan is a committed partner in regional water management.

