Raja returnees ‘massively’ cultivate to wage war on hunger

Returnees in Raja County of Western Bahr el Ghazal are a force for good in the fight against hunger, as Raja commissioner said they have massively engaged in farming, adding that the area anticipates a fruitful harvest by the end of the season.

Hon. Addison Arkanjelo said a huge chunk of land has been put to use by the displaced and the local population in response to severe food insecurity caused by the Sudan crisis.

Arkanjelo revealed the development – weeks after 5,000 returnees displaced by the war in Sudan – were reported to be in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

The returnees arrived from refugee camps in Sudan including Zamzum refugee camp in El Dein town of Eastern Darfur since last year.

Most of the displaced populations are mainly women, children and the elderly, who have settled at Bor al-Madina of Raja.

Commissioner Arakanelo said the returnees and local communities have cultivated swathes of agricultural fields through 23 Farmers Unions.

In an interview with Eye Radio, the commissioner said each individual is cultivating between 10 to 100 Feddans.

“The return of civilians from Sudan due to the war has greatly helped Raja County to have a large agricultural movement. Now we have very huge agricultural projects by groups and individuals,” he said.

“People in Raja have planted as individuals and associations. We have agricultural Groups, approximately 23 groups that have very huge agricultural projects.”

“Also, we have individuals who have a desire for self-sufficiency in planting 50 or 100 acres, and the minimum has planted 10 to 20 acres.”

Mr. Arkanjelo said they are expecting the agricultural season to increase by 98 percent in comparison with the last season.

“Those who left Sudan and the citizens who were in Raja preferred to engage in direct agriculture until the end of the season. So, my plan this year is to encourage any citizen of South Sudan who is in Raja to be a productive person.”

“We expect in this season to export all crops and foodstuffs from Raja to Aweil and to Wau, the capital of Western Bahr el Ghazal State, and to other states.”

Since the fighting erupted in Khartoum last year, the UN has registered more than 700,000 people who have crossed into South Sudan, with 90% of them South Sudanese.

Meanwhile, the commissioner urged his people to produce their own food instead of depending on humanitarian support as the donors have shifted priorities.

“We encourage our citizens to rely on ourselves and not to rely on donors and humanitarian organizations, because now the world is full of many disasters.”