Raja County urges national intervention over RSF’s occupation

Addison Arkangelo has reported a significant presence of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Kafia-Kengi, El Rodum, and Hofra Nihas Payams since last month.

This development is part of the broader instability affecting Western Bahr el Ghazal state due to the ongoing conflict in Sudan, where the RSF is engaged in a power struggle with Sudan’s military leadership.

Arkangelo warned that the RSF’s presence poses a severe threat to local security in Raja County, potentially leading to increased violence, displacement, and a humanitarian crisis.

Speaking to Eye Radio from Raja town on Tuesday morning, the Commissioner urgently called for national government intervention.

“The RSF’s presence began after the withdrawal of Sudanese army forces from the border. They occupied areas such as El Rodum, Hofra Nihas, and Kafia-Kengi, which belong to Raja County,” Commissioner Arkangelo said.

“This plundering of resources started early and is seen as looting of our land. We are calling on the national government to act and ensure these areas return to South Sudan, as these communities are South Sudanese.”

Arkangelo added that he has sent multiple official letters from local youth to the state government, which were forwarded to the national government.

He stressed the urgency of the situation, emphasizing that the affected communities are entirely South Sudanese, with no shared populations with Sudan.

Security experts note that the RSF’s actions in South Sudan illustrate the spillover effects of the Sudanese conflict, impacting border regions and potentially destabilizing neighboring areas.