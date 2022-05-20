20th May 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace | Politics | States   |   Radio Jonglei CEO admits editorial fault, apologies

Radio Jonglei CEO admits editorial fault, apologies

Authors: Yar Ajak | Alhadi Hawari | Published: 2 hours ago

Tijwog Agwet, the Chief Executive Officer of Radio Jonglei - Courtesy

The Chief Executive Officer of Radio Jonglei has described as a mistake ‘missing’ to air the remarks of the state governor on the SPLA day.

The 95.9 Bor-based FM is a legally registered community radio.

On Thursday, the State Information Minister of Information shut it down, accusing the management of failing to broadcast the voice of the governor Denay Chagor.

This, according to the John Samuel Manyuon, was a disrespect to a state protocol and undermined the state leadership.

Speaking to the FM C.E.O Friday, Tijwog Agwet regarded the matter as a mistake and the board will investigate what transpired.

“From our side as radio Jonglei , this is one of the mistakes that has taken place from our senior staff in the newsroom,” said Agwet, the Chief Executive Officer of Radio Jonglei.

“They [reporters] went and cover the function of 15th May and they have all the clips, of the governor speech, the deputy governor speech, and that of the head of the UN Mission, as well as that of the Division Commander,

The radio chief says the management will investigate the intention of the journalist.

“This young man [journalist] came and put the news, and removed governor’s statement for unknown reason that we are going to investigate. He [journalist] decided to leave the governor news on SPLA Day, so there was nothing about the governor, not even the clip of the governor,

“The news started with the deputy governor, the UN Mission, and the Commander of the Division, so this was unfortunate and that is why radio Jonglei apologized”.

Meanwhile, the Media Authority has called on Jonglei authorities to lift the suspension order on Radio Jonglei with immediate effect.

In a letter seen by Eye Radio, the media regulating body managing director says. The station is legally registered and is independent of any government political and commercial forces.

Elijaj Alier advised the state government to adhere to the media authority act of 2013 and present its complaints to the institution, but not to close the radio.

He also cautioned the authorities in Jonglei State against interfering with the independent editorial policies of media houses.

Popular Stories
NTC contracted businessman dies as he couldn’t pay medical bills 1

NTC contracted businessman dies as he couldn’t pay medical bills

Published Sunday, May 15, 2022

Host community resolves dispute with herders in Magwi 2

Host community resolves dispute with herders in Magwi

Published Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Kiir to form committee to probe Magwi violence, summons Lobong and others 3

Kiir to form committee to probe Magwi violence, summons Lobong and others

Published Saturday, May 14, 2022

Cattle herders in Magwi ask govt to facilitate their return to Jonglei 4

Cattle herders in Magwi ask govt to facilitate their return to Jonglei

Published Tuesday, May 17, 2022

“I was elected,” Gola defies suspension 5

“I was elected,” Gola defies suspension

Published Saturday, May 14, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Radio Jonglei CEO admits editorial fault, apologies

Published 2 hours ago

Amref trained about 1,000 S. Sudanese health workers in 50 years

Published 3 hours ago

Terekeka set to host Jonglei in wrestling match Saturday

Published 4 hours ago

If I win elections, I want ‘total free’ South Sudan-Kenya border”, says Raila

Published 5 hours ago

Cattle raiders kill senior SSPDF officer in Torit

Published 5 hours ago

10 young men sent to jail in Bor for possessing bhang

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th May 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.