R-TNLA Passes National Bureau of Statistics Bill with amendments

Lawmakers at the Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA) on Tuesday passed the National Bureau of Statistics Act 2018 (Amendment) Bill 2024, pending President Salva Kiirs’ signature for its enforcement.

This, according to Oliver Mori, the TNLA spokesperson followed a thorough deliberation .

“The members, after discussing the Bill thoroughly, passed it in the third and final reading with all the amendments, observations, and recommendations,” he said.

The Bill will enable the country periodic population census and strategize development activities including determining constituency boundaries and electoral poll.

The MPs recommended the deletion of figures in South Sudan Pound, citing the depreciation of the country’s legal tender.

“The House decided that figures in SSP mentioned in the Bill should be deleted and will be taken care of by the Board of Directors as per the regulations of the Bureau. This is because of the depreciation of the SSP, ” said Oliver.

In her remarks, the TNLA Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba reaffirmed the passing of the bill.

“Honorable members of the August House, the Bill of the National Bureau of Statistics, 2024 is hereby passed at the final reading stage, chapter by chapter, in totality, with all the schedules attached,” she declared.

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of the National Bureau of Statistics expressed gratitude to the parliament especially the committee and lawmaker who advocated for the bill to pass through.

“We could not do it on our own, we are grateful to the House and the Committee leaderships, dedicating their time and resource to ensure the bill is passed, said Dr Ting Mayai.

The statistics official also acknowledged his predecessor, Dr Isaiah Chol for what he said laying down all the ground for the success of the bill.

