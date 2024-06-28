R-JMEC’s Gituai urges resumption of dialogue on elections

The head of peace monitoring body R-JMEC, Maj. Gen. Charles Gituai reiterated calls on the transitional government to build consensus among the peace parties and stakeholders on the prospect of elections.

Gen. Gituai, who leads the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission, also recommended that the government continues with inter-party dialogue and updates the public about the progress in peace implementation.

He also urged for the complete unification of forces as enshrined in chapter two of the revitalized peace agreement

“Continue sustained inter-party dialogue in a collegial manner, build consensus among the parties and the stakeholders on the way forward on election, and provide regular update to the public on the progress of the dialogue,” said the South Sudan peace observer during the 36th plenary R-JMEC session in Juba.

“Continue to avail the requisite resources and logistics to the agreement institutions and mechanisms to enable them to discharge their mandate.”

“Fast-track passing of all the pending bills and operationalize those already enacted by the TNLA, complete the reunification of middle level command echelon, redeployment of the unified forces and commence phase two training and the DDR.”

Gituai has also commended the government for passing the Non-Governmental Organization Act 2016 Amendment Bill 2024 mid this month.

He however, called for it to be presented to the parliament for consideration.

“Under governance, it is encouraging to note that the R-TGoNU Council of Ministers has endorsed the NGO Act 2016 Amendment Bill 2024,” said Gituai.

“The bill seeks to streamline the operations of NGOs and improve their registration and regularization, this is a welcomed development. The subsequent step is for the bill to be presented to the R-TNLA for consideration.”

R-JMEC is responsible for monitoring and overseeing the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement and the mandate and tasks of the unity government, including the adherence of the parties to the agreed timelines and implementation schedule.

