Puot tells court Bol Mel, Dr Lomuro, Chol Thon, Paul Nang, Makuei caused Nasir conflict

Suspended Petroleum Minister Puot Kang Chol stated before a Special Court on Friday, May 22, that senior government figures bear responsibility for the Nasir conflict.



Testifying as the first accused during his examination at the 80th court session, Puot asserted that the incident in Nasir, his subsequent arrest, and the ongoing war in South Sudan rest squarely on his accusers.

He identified former Vice President Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel and Minister of Cabinet Affairs Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro.

Puot also named Minister of Defense and Veteran Affairs Gen. Chol Thon, Minister of Justice Michael Makuei, and former Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Paul Nang, alongside other leaders.

“Your lordship it is important to inform this honourable court and the people of South Sudan that the Nasir incident, our arrest and subsequent war that is ongoing in South Sudan is squarely a responsibility of accusers especially individuals like Dr Bejamin Bol Mel the Former Vice President, Hon Dr. Martin Elia Lumuro Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Gen Chol Thon Minister of Defense and Veteran Affairs, Hon Michael Makuei Minister of Justice and Gen Paul Nang Majok former CDF of SSPDF among many others.” Puot said.

Following hours of examination, the court adjourned the session. Proceedings will resume on Monday, May 25, 2026.

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