Puot Kang denies financing Nasir attack, calls witnesses politically motivated

The suspended Minister of Petroleum Puot Kang Chuol on Friday denied any involvement in the deadly March 2025 attack on a South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) base in Nasir, challenging the credibility of prosecution witnesses and dismissing allegations that he financed the violence.

Appearing before the special court in Juba today (Friday, 15/05/2026), Kang rejected accusations that he transferred $30,000 to mobilize youth in Nasir County, describing the claims as politically motivated and intended to tarnish his reputation.

Lead investigator Basilio Thomas Wani had earlier told the court that Kang allegedly sent the money to mobilize youth across 15 payams, alongside an additional $1,500 reportedly meant for ritual purposes.

Investigators further alleged that Kang coordinated cross-border money transfers, including 123,000 Kenyan shillings allegedly sent through M-Pesa to fugitive suspect Gatwech Liem, and 625,000 Ethiopian birr transferred to SPLA-IO officer Hokdor Chuol.

Prosecutors accuse Kang of acting as a financier and liaison between individuals in Juba and commanders of the White Army operating in Nasir and Ulang counties.

However, Kang denied financing the White Army or participating in the March 3 to 4, 2025 attack on the military garrison in Nasir.

“I didn’t send $30,000 to Nasir. Instead, I was helping to diffuse the situation by talking to people not to fight,” Kang told the court.

He accused prosecution witnesses numbered 7, 8, 9 and 10 of fabricating testimony during examination-in-chief, insisting that allegations linking him to the attack lacked credibility.

“The witnesses numbered 8, 9 and 10 did not have any contact with me directly, and we do not even know each other,” he said.

Kang further argued that prosecutors failed to provide evidence proving that funds were transported to Nasir.

“In particular, the record is devoid of any evidence establishing the identity or registration details of any aircraft allegedly used to transport the funds from Juba to Nasir, or ownership of such aircraft,” he said.

“The prosecution and its witnesses have failed to present any credible or verified evidence demonstrating how such funds were transmitted, the dates of the alleged transfers, or the identity of any aircraft or company involved in transporting the money,” he added.

Kang also alleged that prosecution witnesses had been brought from Nasir to Juba as what he described as “guns for hire,” claiming they were affiliated with the ruling SPLM party.

Puot Kang Chuol is among eight defendants, including First Vice President Riek Machar, facing charges of treason, crimes against humanity, murder, terrorism and destruction of property over the March 2025 assault on the SSPDF base in Nasir.

Prosecutors allege that SPLA-IO forces allied with the White Army militia killed 257 SSPDF soldiers, including commander David Majur Dak, and destroyed or seized military equipment valued at about $58 million during the attack.

Presiding Judge James Alala Deng adjourned the hearing until May 18, 2026, for judges to continue questioning Kang.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Western Bahr el Ghazal police ban random shooting on SPLA Day Previous Post