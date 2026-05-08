Puot Kang defends Radio remarks, likens civic space to Idi Amin era

Suspended Minister of Petroleum Puot Kang Chol told a special court on Friday that his remarks during a radio broadcast were intended for a general audience rather than as instructions to armed groups.

Presenting his defense in the Nasir incident trial, Puot stated that his appearance on a Radio Miraya Roundtable discussion on February 22, 2025, focused on the implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement. He denied prosecution claims that his statements instigated the March 2025 attack in Nasir.

“I was not addressing the people of Nasir and Ulang,” Puot told the court. “I was speaking to the audience of Radio Miraya, which includes South Sudan and the world.”

Puot compared the current legal proceedings to the era of former Ugandan ruler Idi Amin Dada. He cited the lack of protection for freedom of expression despite constitutional guarantees.

“I did not know South Sudan had returned to the era of Idi Amin, where there is freedom of speech but no guarantee of freedom after the speech,” he stated. “I believed the right to expression was granted under Article 24 of our Constitution.”

The suspended minister was among a panel of guests, including R-JMEC Chairperson Charles Tai Gituai and Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro, discussing the extension of the transitional period.

Puot maintained that his comments regarding the deployment of forces in Nasir were based on reports from the Joint Defence Board (JDB) concerning the Necessary Unified Forces.

He also challenged the validity of the evidence presented against him. Puot argued that the prosecution used incomplete video footage that was combined with unrelated material, noting that the original radio show was recorded in audio format only.

“If the intention of the prosecution was a good one, they would have presented to court the full audio from the first question to the last,” Puot said, adding that the omission deprived the court of the full context of the discussion.

Puot is one of eight individuals, including suspended First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar, facing charges of treason, terrorism, and crimes against humanity. Prosecutors allege that forces linked to the SPLM/A-IO and allied youth killed 257 SSPDF soldiers and destroyed equipment valued at $58 million during the assault.

Puot has denied any command link between the SPLM/A-IO and the armed youth involved. The hearing was adjourned to Monday, May 11, 2026.

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