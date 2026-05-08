10th May 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   Puot Kang defends Radio remarks, likens civic space to Idi Amin era

Puot Kang defends Radio remarks, likens civic space to Idi Amin era

Author: Eye Radio reporter | Published: May 8, 2026

Suspended Minister of Petroleum Puot Kang Chol appears before a Special Court in Juba during the ongoing Nasir incident trial. (Photo: Courtesy)

Suspended Minister of Petroleum Puot Kang Chol told a special court on Friday that his remarks during a radio broadcast were intended for a general audience rather than as instructions to armed groups.

Presenting his defense in the Nasir incident trial, Puot stated that his appearance on a Radio Miraya Roundtable discussion on February 22, 2025, focused on the implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement. He denied prosecution claims that his statements instigated the March 2025 attack in Nasir.

“I was not addressing the people of Nasir and Ulang,” Puot told the court. “I was speaking to the audience of Radio Miraya, which includes South Sudan and the world.”

Puot compared the current legal proceedings to the era of former Ugandan ruler Idi Amin Dada. He cited the lack of protection for freedom of expression despite constitutional guarantees.

“I did not know South Sudan had returned to the era of Idi Amin, where there is freedom of speech but no guarantee of freedom after the speech,” he stated. “I believed the right to expression was granted under Article 24 of our Constitution.”

The suspended minister was among a panel of guests, including R-JMEC Chairperson Charles Tai Gituai and Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro, discussing the extension of the transitional period.

Puot maintained that his comments regarding the deployment of forces in Nasir were based on reports from the Joint Defence Board (JDB) concerning the Necessary Unified Forces.

He also challenged the validity of the evidence presented against him. Puot argued that the prosecution used incomplete video footage that was combined with unrelated material, noting that the original radio show was recorded in audio format only.

“If the intention of the prosecution was a good one, they would have presented to court the full audio from the first question to the last,” Puot said, adding that the omission deprived the court of the full context of the discussion.

Puot is one of eight individuals, including suspended First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar, facing charges of treason, terrorism, and crimes against humanity. Prosecutors allege that forces linked to the SPLM/A-IO and allied youth killed 257 SSPDF soldiers and destroyed equipment valued at $58 million during the assault.

Puot has denied any command link between the SPLM/A-IO and the armed youth involved. The hearing was adjourned to Monday, May 11, 2026.

Currently on air

19:30:00 - 20:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Police officer apologizes after viral Juba assault video; claims victim is gang member 1

Police officer apologizes after viral Juba assault video; claims victim is gang member

Published May 5, 2026

CES govt opens Juba Dream Park for families and children 2

CES govt opens Juba Dream Park for families and children

Published May 6, 2026

Police arrest officer over viral young man assault in Juba 3

Police arrest officer over viral young man assault in Juba

Published May 6, 2026

“Problems will come walking and dancing,” Ex-finance minister warns successor 4

“Problems will come walking and dancing,” Ex-finance minister warns successor

Published May 8, 2026

“My actions were to de-escalate tensions”: Puot defends role in Nasir incident 5

“My actions were to de-escalate tensions”: Puot defends role in Nasir incident

Published May 6, 2026

Police vow to arrest officer filmed assaulting civilian in viral video 6

Police vow to arrest officer filmed assaulting civilian in viral video

Published May 5, 2026

UN welcomes government commitment on humanitarian access in Akobo 7

UN welcomes government commitment on humanitarian access in Akobo

Published May 9, 2026

Police investigate killing of central bank worker in Juba 8

Police investigate killing of central bank worker in Juba

Published May 7, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Rebecca Joshua, SPLA’s ‘voice of the revolution,’ shares journey of service following Thamani Award

Published 4 hours ago

Oil production rises 16.3%, says petroleum Ministry undersecretary

Published 5 hours ago

Juba City Council issues directives on medical waste management

Published 5 hours ago

South Sudanese Women Honored at Thamani Africa Awards

Published 6 hours ago

MSF demands accountability over bombing of old Fangak hospital

Published 6 hours ago

Dispute emerges in Ulang County over oversight of Oil Revenue Committee

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th May 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.