Public urged to donate blood as S. Sudan marks World Blood Donor Day

South Sudan blood bank has called on the citizens to donate blood to save lives in the hospital as the country celebrates World Blood Donor Day Tuesday.



South Sudan today [Tuesday] joins the rest of the world to mark World Blood Donor Day (WBDD) with a call on eligible blood donors to donate blood to bridge the country’s present demand-supply gap.

Marked on June 14 every year, the day is to raise awareness globally of the need for safe blood and blood products for transfusion.

At least 20 people volunteered to donate blood over the weekend as the country prepares to celebrate World Blood Donor Day today Tuesday.

The donation at the South Sudan Blood Bank followed a campaign organized by the Tawasul Charity Organization in Juba on Saturday.

Those who spoke to Eye Radio said they did it to save lives.

They are encouraging more people to turn up at the blood transfusion center in Juba and donate blood.

“We took the initiative to donate blood to save the lives of others. Religion says that whoever saves a soul is as if he saved all people,” one of the blood donors told Eye Radio.

“We appeal to people to donate blood to save lives we came today [Saturday] to donate blood for the sick people in the hospital,

“I would like to appeal to the communities in Juba that we have critical cases who need a blood transfusion in Juba,

“It is better to provide blood in the hospital for the sick rather than waiting and wasting time.”

Nari Kuan, the manager of the Blood Transfusion Service Center situated adjacent to Juba Teaching Hospital, commended the volunteers who offered their blood.

Kuna is now inviting the public to do the same.

“We know the blood demand in the hospital is high. It is calling on people to donate blood to save lives,” said Kuna.

“Residents say most of them don’t know the procedures for donating blood. but they organize themselves and came forward to donate blood by them coming today it’s a great initiative,

“We will appreciate all donors in world donor day to show up on 14 which is [today] Tuesday. We know some cultural beliefs, citizens fear to come and donate blood, but we encourage them to come forward and donate.”

Celebrated 14th of June each year, the day was created to raise global awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products for transfusion.

It is also to highlight the critical contribution voluntary, unpaid blood donors make to national health systems.

More so, to support national blood transfusion services, blood donor organizations, and other non-governmental organizations in strengthening and expanding their voluntary blood donor programs by reinforcing national and local campaigns.

The day also provides an opportunity to call to action governments and national health authorities to provide adequate resources to increase the collection of blood from voluntary, unpaid blood donors and to manage access to blood and the transfusion of those who require it.

