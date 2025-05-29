Public to new chief justice: fix the broken judiciary

Some members of the public are urging the newly appointed Chief Justice to reform the judiciary, saying many citizens have lost confidence in the justice system.

They accuse the judiciary of lacking integrity and failing to serve the people.

This comes after President Salva Kiir on Tuesday removed Chief Justice Chan Reec Madut and his deputy, Dr John Gatwech Lul, from their positions.

Their dismissal was announced in a Republican Decree read on the state-run television, SSBC.

In a separate decree, President Kiir appointed Dr Benjamin Bak Deng as the new Chief Justice and Laku Tranquillo Nyumbe as his deputy.

Justice Chan Reec Madut had served as Chief Justice since August 2011, making him one of the longest-serving officials in government since the country gained independence.

However, during his time in office, the judiciary faced constant public criticism for failing to uphold the rule of law.

Following Tuesday’s changes, some citizens welcomed the President’s decision and called for urgent reforms.

“We urge the new chief justice to ensure that the judiciary is reformed and well equipped with all the necessary tool to deliver justice, those who respect the rule of law can help the country move forward,” said Akhot Akol, a resident of Wau.

Sultan Joseph, a resident of Juba, said the former Chief Justice had stayed in office for too long without making meaningful changes.

“The former chief justice has overstayed in that position and has done little, I hope the new chief justice and his deputy will reform the judiciary of South Sudan. There are many pending cases in the courts; the new chief justice and his deputy should speed up the process,” he said.

Civil society activist Edmund Yakani said the new judicial leadership must be independent and non-partisan.

Yakani, who is also the Executive Director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization, urged the new heads of the judiciary to conduct a national judicial conference to discuss reforms with legal experts.

“So, we expect to see the newly appointed leadership to the judiciary undertake the required judiciary reform as enshrined in the report handed over to H.E. President on judiciary reform, and we hope that H.E. President will have the political will to ensure that the judiciary deliver what is required from them,” he urged.

Earlier this year, a report by the Judicial Reform Committee revealed that many people in South Sudan have lost trust in the judiciary.

The report cited interference by some executive officials and called for reforms to ensure judicial independence.

In March, a group of South Sudanese lawyers threatened to petition President Kiir to remove the Chief Justice.

Speaking for the group, Senior Advocate Kiir Chol Deng accused the Chief Justice of failing to deliver justice and said the judiciary was in a poor state.

