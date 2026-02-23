23rd February 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Central Equatoria State | Governance | National News | News   |   Public safety first: Juba Mayor defends removal of street vendors over security concerns

Public safety first: Juba Mayor defends removal of street vendors over security concerns

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 5 hours ago

Juba City Council officials inspect roadside vendors along a major street in Juba during an enforcement operation. – Photo credit: Juba City Council/Facebook.

The Mayor of Juba City, Christopher Sarafino Swaka, has defended the recent removal of street vendors from major roads, saying public safety and health must take priority over informal trading along main streets.

Speaking during a press briefing on Friday, Mayor Swaka acknowledged that many of those affected are women struggling to support their families amid difficult economic conditions.

He said while the city council understands the hardships facing residents and can sometimes exercise flexibility, certain laws on safety, hygiene, and public order cannot be ignored.

“We as a government can sometimes bend the rules and the laws. But there are certain things we cannot bend. We also have a security mandate and rely on intelligence reports,” he explained.

He added that the vendors were mainly removed from main roads and busy public spaces, not residential neighbourhoods.

The mayor also cited intelligence reports indicating that some crowded roadside trading spots, particularly near banks and busy areas, had become gathering points for criminals.

“We have learned that in some of these makeshift trading areas, where people gather at night and even during the day, including near banking institutions, criminals also mix with the public. While there are many innocent people there, some criminals use those places to plan their activities and move among crowds unnoticed,” he said.

Currently on air

21:00:00 - 21:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
WFP aid worker shot dead in Nasir County compound attack 1

WFP aid worker shot dead in Nasir County compound attack

Published February 18, 2026

Nearly 27 killed in Terekeka inter-clan clashes 2

Nearly 27 killed in Terekeka inter-clan clashes

Published February 19, 2026

AU C5 calls for ceasefire, consideration of Machar’s release ahead of elections 3

AU C5 calls for ceasefire, consideration of Machar’s release ahead of elections

Published February 21, 2026

Special Court orders NSS to end “degrading” searches in Nasir trial 4

Special Court orders NSS to end “degrading” searches in Nasir trial

Published February 16, 2026

Govt rejects AU call to free Dr. Machar, insists matter is for courts 5

Govt rejects AU call to free Dr. Machar, insists matter is for courts

Published February 21, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SSIRA launches new training programs to bolster revenue administration

Published 1 hour ago

The South Sudan–Uganda power link: Timeline, cost, and impact

Published 2 hours ago

Boma-Badingilo moves closer to prestigious UNESCO World Heritage inscription

Published 3 hours ago

Public safety first: Juba Mayor defends removal of street vendors over security concerns

Published 5 hours ago

Kiir orders unhindered humanitarian access during talks with UN relief chief

Published 5 hours ago

Security restored in Terekeka as authorities arrest suspects after deadly clashes

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
23rd February 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.