29th August 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace   |   Public invited to wintess graduation of forces

Public invited to wintess graduation of forces

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 11 mins ago

The cadets rehearse at Dr. John Garang Mausoleum in Juba on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 | Credit | NPS/Facebook

The government has invited public to attend the graduation ceremony of the necessary unified forces on Tuesday.

More than 50,000 unified officers from various units including the National Security, Police and the VIP protection forces are expected to graduate tomorrow.

On Sunday, President Salva Kiir, accompanied by senior officials, inspected the graduation site at Dr. John Garang Mausoleum.

The Minister of Presidential Affairs, Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin says the event will be the biggest occasion in the history of peace in the country.

“His Excellecy Salva Kiir Mayardit has directed that on Tuesday, every citizen in Juba, officials and the sons and daughters of this country are invited to attend this big occasion in John Garang Mausoleum.”

“You could expect the biggest occasion in the history of peace in the republic of South Sudan,” said Dr. Marial.

Meanwhile, thousands of security officers assembled and rehearsed at Rajaf Training Center on Sunday, ahead of their big day on Tuesday.

The graduation of forces, which is the pillar of security arrangement, has been postponed many times in the last three years due to multiple crisis and what observers term as a lack of political will.

Currently on air

07:10:00 - 07:55:00

Dawn Show _ Second Hour

Listen Live
Popular Stories
S. Sudan diplomat accused of rape in US released over diplomatic immunity 1

S. Sudan diplomat accused of rape in US released over diplomatic immunity

Published Tuesday, August 23, 2022

“Resign or be removed by Presidential decree,” MPs tell Monytuil after vote of no confidence 2

“Resign or be removed by Presidential decree,” MPs tell Monytuil after vote of no confidence

Published Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Basketball: Mighty South Sudan held back by Senegal 3

Basketball: Mighty South Sudan held back by Senegal

Published Saturday, August 27, 2022

Nimule court sentences man to death for killing chief 4

Nimule court sentences man to death for killing chief

Published Thursday, August 25, 2022

VP Abdelbagi, 7 ministers watch S. Sudan lose to Senegal 5

VP Abdelbagi, 7 ministers watch S. Sudan lose to Senegal

Published Saturday, August 27, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Govt fears floods-induced food shortage will hit NBGs

Published 4 mins ago

Public invited to wintess graduation of forces

Published 11 mins ago

Makuei on disgraced diplomat: “Law must take its course”

Published 16 hours ago

Battered by Kitgwang violence, Panyikang IDPs in dire situation

Published 19 hours ago

City Council, Islamic Council told to cease double-taxing Konyokonyo traders

Published 21 hours ago

Expert alarmed as IGAD forecasts heavy rain in Upper Nile region

Published 22 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th August 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.