Public invited to wintess graduation of forces

The government has invited public to attend the graduation ceremony of the necessary unified forces on Tuesday.

More than 50,000 unified officers from various units including the National Security, Police and the VIP protection forces are expected to graduate tomorrow.

On Sunday, President Salva Kiir, accompanied by senior officials, inspected the graduation site at Dr. John Garang Mausoleum.

The Minister of Presidential Affairs, Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin says the event will be the biggest occasion in the history of peace in the country.

“His Excellecy Salva Kiir Mayardit has directed that on Tuesday, every citizen in Juba, officials and the sons and daughters of this country are invited to attend this big occasion in John Garang Mausoleum.”

“You could expect the biggest occasion in the history of peace in the republic of South Sudan,” said Dr. Marial.

Meanwhile, thousands of security officers assembled and rehearsed at Rajaf Training Center on Sunday, ahead of their big day on Tuesday.

The graduation of forces, which is the pillar of security arrangement, has been postponed many times in the last three years due to multiple crisis and what observers term as a lack of political will.

