8th August 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Regional   |   Protests resume in Kenya’s capital Nairobi

Protests resume in Kenya’s capital Nairobi

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 54 mins ago

Police disperse group along Muindi Mbingu streets in Nairobi CBD on Thursday, August 8, 2024. (Image: CYRUS OMBATI/The Star)

Police in Kenya fired teargas to disperse a small number of protestors in Nairobi on Thursday amid heavy deployment of security officers in a bid to quell the latest demonstration against President Ruto’s administration.

Teargas explosions rang out in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) where a handful of protestors were arrested and a journalist was injured, according to Nation newspaper.

Live scene of Nairobi indicate that the road to State House is blocked by heavily armed police, businesses remain closed and the streets were empty except for traders guarding their shops.

The protests resumed on the same day that President Ruto is swearing-in his new cabinet of 19 ministers after they were approved by the parliament last month.

In other cities including Mombasa and Kisumu, traffic was flowing normally and there no signs of trouble, French news agency AFP reported.

Kenya’s acting police chief, Gilbert Masengeli, had warned on Wednesday that “criminals” intended to infiltrate the demonstrations and advised people to stay away from protected zones and take precautions in crowded areas.

In June, President Ruto gave in to pressure from young Kenyans after several protests and declined to sign the Finance Bill 2024 to law and sacked his entire cabinet in what is seen as an attempt to de-escalate tensions.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SSUWC directs increment of water tariff in Juba 1

SSUWC directs increment of water tariff in Juba

Published August 4, 2024

Olympic referees malice S. Sudan in game against Serbia -Ivey 2

Olympic referees malice S. Sudan in game against Serbia -Ivey

Published August 4, 2024

Five wounded in second Juba shooting in one day 3

Five wounded in second Juba shooting in one day

Published August 4, 2024

Govt to install $150-million hyper solar power in Juba 4

Govt to install $150-million hyper solar power in Juba

Published August 3, 2024

What next, 30 days after parliament passed disputed NSS bill 5

What next, 30 days after parliament passed disputed NSS bill

Published August 3, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Two herders killed as Sudan army bombs Maban: commissioner

Published 19 mins ago

Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna called off over terror threat

Published 34 mins ago

Protests resume in Kenya’s capital Nairobi

Published 54 mins ago

Stalled Tumaini awaits SPLM-IO to initial additional protocols

Published 1 hour ago

Two expectant mothers die of Hepatitis E in Abyei

Published 2 hours ago

Education ministry set to announce SSCSE exams results

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th August 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.