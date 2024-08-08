Protests resume in Kenya’s capital Nairobi

Police in Kenya fired teargas to disperse a small number of protestors in Nairobi on Thursday amid heavy deployment of security officers in a bid to quell the latest demonstration against President Ruto’s administration.

Teargas explosions rang out in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) where a handful of protestors were arrested and a journalist was injured, according to Nation newspaper.

Live scene of Nairobi indicate that the road to State House is blocked by heavily armed police, businesses remain closed and the streets were empty except for traders guarding their shops.

The protests resumed on the same day that President Ruto is swearing-in his new cabinet of 19 ministers after they were approved by the parliament last month.

In other cities including Mombasa and Kisumu, traffic was flowing normally and there no signs of trouble, French news agency AFP reported.

Kenya’s acting police chief, Gilbert Masengeli, had warned on Wednesday that “criminals” intended to infiltrate the demonstrations and advised people to stay away from protected zones and take precautions in crowded areas.

In June, President Ruto gave in to pressure from young Kenyans after several protests and declined to sign the Finance Bill 2024 to law and sacked his entire cabinet in what is seen as an attempt to de-escalate tensions.

