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Prof. Akec: South Sudan must reform institutions to achieve economic prosperity

Author: Wol Mapal | Published: March 14, 2026

Prof. John Akec, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Juba - Photo Credit: Office of the President, August 22, 2022

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Juba, Prof John Akech, has called for urgent institutional reforms in South Sudan, saying the country cannot escape poverty without building strong state systems and accountable governance.

In a statement posted online, Prof. Akec said South Sudan must prioritize establishing a rule-based civil service, effective revenue mobilization, and a coordinated system of checks and balances to lay the foundations for economic prosperity.

“To emerge from poverty to prosperity, there is absolute need to lay down the foundations of the state: a rule-based system of civil service, a centralised planning and decentralised implementation, coordinated systems of checks and balances, effective revenue mobilisation system, and a responsive education system and skills training,” he wrote on Facebook.

Prof. Akec also stressed the need for centralized national planning while allowing decentralized implementation so that development programs can effectively reach communities across the country.

He further emphasized strengthening the education system and expanding skills training to prepare citizens for economic participation and national development.

According to Prof. Akec, a responsive education sector and a professional public service are critical pillars for building a functional state capable of delivering services and managing public resources effectively.

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18th March 2026

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