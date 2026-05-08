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“Problems will come walking and dancing,” Ex-finance minister warns successor

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: May 8, 2026

FILE PHOTO: Salvatore Garang, Former Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, February 25, 2026. | Credit: Courtesy

The former Minister of Finance and Planning, Salvadore Garang, has warned his successor about the challenges facing the ministry, saying he was handing over not only the office but also its problems.

Salvadore Garang, who was dismissed on Wednesday, officially handed over to the newly appointed Minister of Finance, Kuol Daniel Ayulo, today.

In his remarks, Garang said South Sudan has more resources than many neighbouring countries, but added that the country’s main challenge is prioritising consumption over investment.

“We have more resources than many neighbouring countries, but the way we manage them does not turn them into benefits we can enjoy. We focus more on consumption than investment. People must invest, because that is the only way we can secure better living conditions in the future,” he said.

He told the incoming minister that the office comes with many difficulties, saying, “They will come to you walking and dancing.”

“I came here to welcome you, hand over to you good things and problems you will get them. I am handing over the office but what entails in that office are problems, you will get them they will come to you walking and dancing,” he said.

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10th May 2026

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