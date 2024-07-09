Primate Justin on July 9: Shun division to honor fallen freedom fighters

The sacrifices of the freedom fighters should serve to remind the people to shun political and tribal differences and work to make South Sudan a better place for all, says the Primate of the Anglican Church.

“As we celebrate this day, let’s remember the sacrifices, courage and determination made by our heroes and heroines who fought for our freedom, and honor them by praying and striving for peace and unity of our people, said Archbishop Justin Badi Arama on the eve of the 13th anniversary of South Sudan independence.

He called on South Sudanese to remember the sacrifices, courage and determination made by heroes and heroines who fought for freedom.

“May the sacrifices of the freedom fighters remind us to always overcome our political and tribal differences as we unite and work to make South Sudan a better place for all, happy independence.”

The religious leader called on the public to be grateful for the struggle and liberation of the country.

The country was proclaimed independent on July 9th, 2011 – becoming the world’s newest nation after decades of ferocious civil wars fought between the north and the south of Sudan.

Tens of thousands poured into the streets of Juba city and other towns on a Saturday morning of that day – while hoisting flags and chanting “freedom”.

In juest less than two years, the country descended into war as members of the SPLM party differed over an agenda of a political bureau meeting.

Despite 2015 and 2018 peace accords to put back the country on track, the politicians still grapple with how to end the transitions through a democratic process to have an elected government.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Governor Dr Alic outlines priorities to run modern central bank Previous Post