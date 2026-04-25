President Salva Kiir relieves 17 Upper Nile officials, appoints new ones

President Salva Kiir Mayardit, has relieved and appointed several officials in the Upper Nile State government through a series of presidential decrees affecting the state’s top legislative leadership.

Acting under the provisions of the Transitional Constitution of South Sudan, 2011 (as amended), the President revoked the appointment of the Speaker, Deputy Speaker and members of the Upper Nile State Legislative Assembly.

Those relieved include Speaker Philip Akol Amum, Deputy Speaker Pal Ruach Doap, and multiple Members of Parliament representing SPLM, SPLM-IO and SSOA political groupings.

In the same decrees, new officials were appointed to the Upper Nile State Legislative Assembly. Hon. Benansio Gwang Adwok was named Speaker, while Hon. Koang Tharjiath Thoch was appointed Deputy Speaker. Additional members were also appointed from the SPLM, SPLM-IO and SSOA factions.

The newly appointed Members of Parliament include Koang Wichkuac Duot, Nyabuony Tut Jock, Jiath Luk Nyoat, Tut Thieng Ruei, Akeer Kueth Thon, Thor Koang Bol Lok, Zacheria Juliana Nyawello, James Puok Deng, Simon Ruot Gatwech, and Juma Deng Dau.

The changes take immediate effect from the date of signature. The decree was communicated on behalf of the President by Upper Nile State Governor Jacob Dollar Ruot.

The President expressed appreciation to the outgoing officials for their service and wished the newly appointed leadership success in their duties.