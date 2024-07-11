11th July 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Regional   |   President Ruto sacks entire cabinet after protest

President Ruto sacks entire cabinet after protest

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 8 hours ago

President William Ruto with members of his cabinet at State House, Nairobi.

Kenyan President William Ruto fired his entire cabinet on Thursday in response to youth-led countrywide protests over a tax bill, but he maintained Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and a prime cabinet secretary.

This comes a week after Ruto scrapped the budgets for offices of the First Lady, and Second Lady, dissolved 47 state agencies and suspended non-essential travel for govt workers and the purchase of new cars.

Ruto said his action was prompted by public dissatisfaction that led to the protests against the finance bill which he already declined to sign into law.

Listening keenly to what the people of Kenya have said and after a holistic appraisal of the performance of my cabinet and its achievements and challenges, I have…decided to dismiss with immediate effect all the cabinet secretaries and the attorney general,” he said in a televised address.

Ruto said the government will operate under principal secretaries while he consults with different sectors, political formations, and Kenyan citizens to set up a broad-based government that will be “lean, inexpensive, and efficient”.

According to Nation newspaper, Mr Ruto is said to be considering appointing opposition officials from Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) into his cabinet.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir present new Bank headquarters as ‘independence day gift’ 1

Kiir present new Bank headquarters as ‘independence day gift’

Published Monday, July 8, 2024

SSPDF clashes with NAS in Yei as 6 youth abducted 2

SSPDF clashes with NAS in Yei as 6 youth abducted

Published Friday, July 5, 2024

Makuei: Tumaini to establish oversight for peace implementation, cites NTC failures 3

Makuei: Tumaini to establish oversight for peace implementation, cites NTC failures

Published Saturday, July 6, 2024

Confusion surrounds South Sudan election date 4

Confusion surrounds South Sudan election date

Published Saturday, July 6, 2024

Juba residents sue nightclub for noise nuisance 5

Juba residents sue nightclub for noise nuisance

Published Monday, July 8, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Washington DC to Juba: Act with urgency to create civic, political space

Published 4 hours ago

SSFA provides stadium office space to Juba Local Football Association

Published 6 hours ago

Ugandan army reportedly encroaches into South Sudan’s Magwi

Published 7 hours ago

Analyst: Frequent ministerial changes hamper economic policy implementation

Published 7 hours ago

Akok directs election committees to roll out civic education, voter registration

Published 7 hours ago

One killed, 80 cattle looted in Tonj South County

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
11th July 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!