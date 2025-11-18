President Ruto reaffirms Kenya’s support for peace in South Sudan

Religious leaders led by Cardinal Stephen Ameyu and Primate Justine Badi met Kenyan President William Ruto at State House in Nairobi today to discuss the ongoing peace process in South Sudan.

The President reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to a peaceful and prosperous South Sudan.

Writing on his official Facebook page after the meeting, President Ruto said the South Sudan Council of Churches briefed him on the country’s political and security situation.

According to him, the religious leaders urged renewed efforts toward peace, inclusive political dialogue, the constitution-making process, and preparations for the December 2026 elections.

President Ruto said South Sudan’s stability remains critical to the region’s progress.

He stated: “Kenya is committed to supporting all regional efforts that promote peace, stability, and democratic governance. We stand firm in our belief that a peaceful and prosperous South Sudan is essential for the progress of our region, and we will continue to work with partners to advance dialogue, nation-building, and long-term stability,” he said.

He added that Kenya will continue to collaborate with all stakeholders to ensure South Sudan remains on the path of reconciliation, unity, and democratic progress for the benefit of its people and the wider region.

Nairobi is currently hosting the Kenya-led South Sudan Tumaini Peace Initiative, which was adjourned in February this year.

The talks aim to integrate opposition factions excluded from the 2018 peace agreement but have remained on hold since February 7, despite broad regional support.

Originally designed to bring together South Sudan’s fragmented political and military actors, the Tumaini Initiative seeks to address long-standing instability and guide the country toward lasting peace and democratic governance.

Although the process has faced setbacks and political disagreements, mediators say the vision and hope behind the initiative remain alive.