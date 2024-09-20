President Kiir’s sister Anok Mayardit dies

President Salva Kiir is mourning the passing of his elder sister Anok Mayardit, his office said.

The statement from the Office of the President did not mention further details surrounding Anok’s death.

It however stated that the Head of State received an outpouring of condolences from officials and the public.

“In a solemn time for the nation, President Kiir has received an outpouring condolences from officials and the public, following the passing of his elder sister, Anok Mayardit,” it stated.

Pictures uploaded by the President’s office show a number of officials greeting Kiir who is dressed in black at his residence.

“Messages of sympathy flooded in from Vice Presidents, advisors, ministers, legislators, Generals, both expressing their heartfelt sorrow and support for the President during this difficult time,” the statement added.

