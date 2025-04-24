President Kiir visits Vatican embassy to pay tribute to Pope Francis

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – President Salva Kiir visited the Vatican Embassy in Juba on Thursday to pay his respect to Pope Francis, as South Sudan flags were flown at half-mast to honor the late pontiff who died of stroke on April 21.

President Kiir signed the condolence book, expressing heartfelt condolences on behalf of the nation and honoring the Pope’s lifelong commitment to peace and harmony, his office said.

88-year-old Francis, who suffered from chronic lung disease from a young age, was hospitalized for 38 days earlier this year following a respiratory crisis that developed into double pneumonia. The fatal stroke which occurred after his released from hospital, had led to heart failure, according to the Vatican.

“Pope Francis had a profound relationship with the people of South Sudan. In February 2023, he became the first pope to visit the country, urging its citizens to pursue reconciliation and lasting peace,” Kiir’s office said.

“Reflecting on these moments, President Kiir described Pope Francis as a true servant of humanity and a steadfast friend of South Sudan, whose legacy will continue to inspire efforts toward national reconciliation.”

President Kiir further emphasized that South Sudan had a special place in the Pope’s heart, and his efforts have left “an indelible mark” on the country’s history.

“As the nation mourns, flags were flown at half-mast and citizens joined in remembering a global icon of peace and compassion.”

In the Vatican, tens of thousands of people have been lining up to pay their respects to Pope Francis whose coffin is lying in state at St Peter’s Basilica, the Vatican has said.

Before his death, Pope Francis wrote letters to President Salva Kiir and First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar in March 2025, urging them to prioritize peace, reconciliation and development for the benefits of South Sudanese.

In February 2023, Pope Francis landed at Juba International Airport in South Sudan on his blue Papal plane for his long-awaited ecumenical pilgrimage where he met the country’s leaders, diplomatic corps, and civil society groups.

He visited together with the Archbishop Welby and Moderator General of Scottish Church – to encourage political leaders to implement the 2018 peace process and to draw attention to the continued conflicts and a worsening humanitarian crisis.

