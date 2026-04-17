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President Kiir urges new parliament leaders to serve with integrity

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 8 hours ago

President Salva Kiir meets with the newly appointed leadership of the TNLA at the Presidential Palace on Friday, April 17, 2026 - Credit: PPU

President Salva Kiir has called on the newly appointed leadership of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA) to prioritize discipline and integrity in their service to the nation.

The President made these remarks on Friday during a courtesy visit by the new parliamentary team, which includes Speaker Rt. Hon. Joseph Ngere Paciko, Deputy Speaker Hon. Abuk Payiti Ayik, and SPLM Chief Whip Hon. Tulio Odongi Ayahu.

According to the Office of the President, during the meeting, President Kiir congratulated the leaders on their new roles. He expressed full confidence in their ability to provide stable and effective leadership for the National Assembly during this critical period.

In response, Speaker Ngere assured the President that the new leadership is committed to transparency and accountability. He pledged that the parliament would work efficiently to ensure that all new laws and decisions serve the best interests of the people of South Sudan.

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18th April 2026

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