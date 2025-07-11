11th July 2025
President Kiir tasks new army chief with reforming SSPDF

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 8 hours ago

Photo|Courtesy

President Salva Kiir Mayardit has directed the newly appointed Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Dau Aturjong Nyuol, to transform the army into a professional, modern, and accountable national army.

In his address at the swearing-in ceremony held at the State House, President Kiir tasked Aturjong with the urgency to eliminate “ghost names” from the military payroll and improve the welfare of soldiers across all ranks.

“This is a position of great responsibility, and I trust in your ability to serve with loyalty, discipline, and vision,” Kiir told Gen. Dau.

The Head of State outlined a clear roadmap for the new army chief, urging him to focus on key priorities, including: eliminating ghost names from the SSPDF payroll to ensure funds reach active personnel, securing reliable food and fuel supplies, and unifying the SSPDF as a constitutional, people-serving force

Kiir also instructed the new CDF to focus on leadership development and discipline and enhancing regional and international military cooperation

In his maiden remarks, Gen. Dau pledged to lead with integrity, uphold the army’s constitutional role, and protect national sovereignty and citizens.

Officials say the President’s directives mark a significant step toward building a more accountable and capable military force.

