President Kiir signs Water, Sanitation Compact Initiative

President Salva Kiir Mayardit on Monday signed the country’s Heads of State Compact Initiative on Water and Sanitation, making the county the first in Africa, and second globally to commit to the March 2023, global UN Water Conference in New York to address these vital services .

The WASH Compact has emanated from the March 2023, global UN Water Conference held in New York which called on member states “increased budget allocations, innovative sources of financing, and comprehensive plans for the construction of vital water and sanitation infrastructure.

This came with the urge in improving the water and sanitation situation in South Sudan which faces many climate-related, social and economic challenges.

Statistics has it that basic water supply in South Sudan has fallen from 41% in 2010 to 39% in 2020, and access to adequate sanitation rose from 7% to 14%, while open defecation fell slightly from 71% to 63%.

Meanwhile only 22% of the population is reported to have handwashing facilities with soap and water in their homes.

Majority of South Sudanese are faced with poor health, including malnutrition, school absenteeism, loss of household income, and reduced workforce productivity due to enormous water, sanitation, and hygiene challenges.

Speaking after the signing ceremony in Juba, President Salva Kiir tasks his government to commit to Compact Initiative.

“Therefore, the Government must provide an enabling environment for the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) sector to develop, manage and review policies, strategies, and guidelines, including passing the Water Bill into an Act,” said President Kiir.

The signing ceremony held in the Office of the President was attended by the ambassadors of Japan, Germany, Netherlands and country representatives of African Development Bank and World Bank.

This comes about three months after South Sudan hosted the WASH Joint Sector Review Conference in Juba resulting in a joint declaration of the Compact.

The launch on Monday calls for concerted efforts from stakeholders including Government Ministries, donors, and UN agencies, to address water and sanitation challenges.

The Kingdom of the Netherlands is said to be the key donor that is driving compacts on water, sanitation and hygiene globally and generously supports many projects in South Sudan.

“As South Sudan commits to this great initiative, the Kingdom of Netherlands would like to assure you of its commitment by continuing our long term support to the water sector of South Sudan which started in the 1970’s. It continues today through our partnership with UNICEF – delivering safe drinking water and sanitation services in Jonglei, Lakes, Western Equatoria and Eastern Equatoria States” said Marjan Schippers, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to South Sudan.

The initiative makes South Sudan as the first country on the continent and the second in the world to sign the Compact by a Head of State.

“The signing of this Compact is a significant moment for South Sudan. To achieve its ambition, it will be crucial that the Compact is nurtured through partnership and nourished through the highest levels of investment for water, sanitation and hygiene,” said Catarina de Albuquerque, Chief Executive Officer of the Sanitation and Water for All partnership.

Meanwhile, Hamida Lasseko, UNICEF Representative in South Sudan said health partners were delighted by the Government’s commitment to address Water and Sanitation challenges over the next six years

“The water, sanitation and hygiene conditions in South Sudan greatly impact health, nutrition, education, protection and livelihoods of women and children. It is of great concern to UNICEF, and we are delighted to see this pledge by the Government to address these challenges over the next six years,” she said

The goal of the Compact is to ensure South Sudan is Open Defecation Free by 2030.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Gender ministry holds consultative workshop on anti-GBV bill Previous Post