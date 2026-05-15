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President Kiir revokes appointments of 47 SPLM-IO MPs 

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 2 hours ago

President Salva Kiir, 2026|Courtesy

President Salva Kiir Mayardit has revoked the appointments of 47 lawmakers from the opposition SPLM-IO, days after dozens of opposition MPs staged a walkout from parliament in protest against proposed amendments to the 2018 revitalized peace agreement.

The presidential order issued on Friday followed disagreements over efforts to amend key provisions of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS).

Earlier this week, SPLM-IO lawmakers stormed out of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly after Justice Minister Michael Makuei Lueth tabled proposed amendments to the peace agreement.

Opposition MPs accused the government of attempting to unilaterally alter the deal without consultation among signatory parties.

The walkout briefly disrupted parliamentary proceedings before Speaker Joseph Ngere Paciko referred the proposed amendments to the parliamentary committee on legislation and legal affairs for review.

The SPLM-IO lawmakers argued that the focus should instead remain on implementing pending provisions of the agreement, including security arrangements, constitutional reforms, and transitional justice mechanisms.

Friday’s presidential decree revoked the appointments of the following SPLM-IO lawmakers:

  1. Hon. Mary James Kongkong
  2. Hon. Chaguor Ater Bol
  3. Hon. Regina Garang Yut
  4. Hon. Wazime George Kandi
  5. Hon. Daud Juma Asko
  6. Hon. Achol Thomas Dak
  7. Hon. Ajang Ahmed Alnuor
  8. Hon. Andrew Koang Ruon
  9. Hon. Angelina Nyibol Thuch
  10. Hon. Anna Doki Matayo
  11. Hon. Arkangelo Kanewe Minawe
  12. Hon. Athian Madut Malull
  13. Hon. Awuol Ayei Mayen
  14. Hon. Benjamin Anyang Kejl
  15. Hon. Dier Manyuom Dier
  16. Hon. Elizabeth Acuei Yol
  17. Hon. Elizabeth James Bol
  18. Hon. Giel Thou Nyuot
  19. Hon. Gordon Long Lam
  20. Hon. Grace Thomas Kume
  21. Hon. Hellen Ngaldok Lukurinyang
  22. Hon. Isaac Khamis Paul
  23. Hon. Jackline Mathew Gaza
  24. Hon. Jackline Benjamin Lado
  25. Hon. John Atak Garang Machar
  26. Hon. Jok Jak Jok Yom
  27. Hon. Juliano Danga Dudu
  28. Hon. Eng. Juma Zachariah Deng
  29. Hon. Kuot Akec Thokluoi
  30. Hon. Martha Akon Deng
  31. Hon. Martha Nyanaath Chot
  32. Hon. Martha Nyanasir Chuol
  33. Hon. Martha Nyanuba Simon
  34. Hon. Martin Mabil Kong
  35. Hon. Michael Tot Ruot
  36. Hon. Nelson Uthou Ungang
  37. Hon. Nhial Bol Aken
  38. Hon. Nyanchlew Lul
  39. Hon. Oreste Lopara Simon
  40. Hon. Peres Nuba Chatim
  41. Hon. Peter Gatkuoth Moyong
  42. Hon. Philip Ayul Ahwong
  43. Hon. Philip Aywok Akol
  44. Hon. Rogya Nawar Musa
  45. Hon. Samson Amule Michael
  46. Hon. Deng Dewel Dhieu
  47. Hon. Teresa Anthony Tikimo

The revocation comes amid widening divisions within the SPLM-IO following the detention of First Vice President Riek Machar and ongoing disagreements over the implementation of the 2018 peace agreement.

Political observers warn that the latest developments could deepen the fragile political crisis as the country moves toward anticipated elections in 2026.

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