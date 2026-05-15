President Kiir revokes appointments of 47 SPLM-IO MPs 

President Salva Kiir Mayardit has revoked the appointments of 47 lawmakers from the opposition SPLM-IO, days after dozens of opposition MPs staged a walkout from parliament in protest against proposed amendments to the 2018 revitalized peace agreement.

The presidential order issued on Friday followed disagreements over efforts to amend key provisions of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS).

Earlier this week, SPLM-IO lawmakers stormed out of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly after Justice Minister Michael Makuei Lueth tabled proposed amendments to the peace agreement.

Opposition MPs accused the government of attempting to unilaterally alter the deal without consultation among signatory parties.

The walkout briefly disrupted parliamentary proceedings before Speaker Joseph Ngere Paciko referred the proposed amendments to the parliamentary committee on legislation and legal affairs for review.

The SPLM-IO lawmakers argued that the focus should instead remain on implementing pending provisions of the agreement, including security arrangements, constitutional reforms, and transitional justice mechanisms.

Friday’s presidential decree revoked the appointments of the following SPLM-IO lawmakers:

Hon. Mary James Kongkong Hon. Chaguor Ater Bol Hon. Regina Garang Yut Hon. Wazime George Kandi Hon. Daud Juma Asko Hon. Achol Thomas Dak Hon. Ajang Ahmed Alnuor Hon. Andrew Koang Ruon Hon. Angelina Nyibol Thuch Hon. Anna Doki Matayo Hon. Arkangelo Kanewe Minawe Hon. Athian Madut Malull Hon. Awuol Ayei Mayen Hon. Benjamin Anyang Kejl Hon. Dier Manyuom Dier Hon. Elizabeth Acuei Yol Hon. Elizabeth James Bol Hon. Giel Thou Nyuot Hon. Gordon Long Lam Hon. Grace Thomas Kume Hon. Hellen Ngaldok Lukurinyang Hon. Isaac Khamis Paul Hon. Jackline Mathew Gaza Hon. Jackline Benjamin Lado Hon. John Atak Garang Machar Hon. Jok Jak Jok Yom Hon. Juliano Danga Dudu Hon. Eng. Juma Zachariah Deng Hon. Kuot Akec Thokluoi Hon. Martha Akon Deng Hon. Martha Nyanaath Chot Hon. Martha Nyanasir Chuol Hon. Martha Nyanuba Simon Hon. Martin Mabil Kong Hon. Michael Tot Ruot Hon. Nelson Uthou Ungang Hon. Nhial Bol Aken Hon. Nyanchlew Lul Hon. Oreste Lopara Simon Hon. Peres Nuba Chatim Hon. Peter Gatkuoth Moyong Hon. Philip Ayul Ahwong Hon. Philip Aywok Akol Hon. Rogya Nawar Musa Hon. Samson Amule Michael Hon. Deng Dewel Dhieu Hon. Teresa Anthony Tikimo

The revocation comes amid widening divisions within the SPLM-IO following the detention of First Vice President Riek Machar and ongoing disagreements over the implementation of the 2018 peace agreement.

Political observers warn that the latest developments could deepen the fragile political crisis as the country moves toward anticipated elections in 2026.

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