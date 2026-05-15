You are here: Home | Governance | National News | News | Politics | President Kiir revokes appointments of 47 SPLM-IO MPs
President Salva Kiir Mayardit has revoked the appointments of 47 lawmakers from the opposition SPLM-IO, days after dozens of opposition MPs staged a walkout from parliament in protest against proposed amendments to the 2018 revitalized peace agreement.
The presidential order issued on Friday followed disagreements over efforts to amend key provisions of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS).
Earlier this week, SPLM-IO lawmakers stormed out of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly after Justice Minister Michael Makuei Lueth tabled proposed amendments to the peace agreement.
Opposition MPs accused the government of attempting to unilaterally alter the deal without consultation among signatory parties.
The walkout briefly disrupted parliamentary proceedings before Speaker Joseph Ngere Paciko referred the proposed amendments to the parliamentary committee on legislation and legal affairs for review.
The SPLM-IO lawmakers argued that the focus should instead remain on implementing pending provisions of the agreement, including security arrangements, constitutional reforms, and transitional justice mechanisms.
Friday’s presidential decree revoked the appointments of the following SPLM-IO lawmakers:
The revocation comes amid widening divisions within the SPLM-IO following the detention of First Vice President Riek Machar and ongoing disagreements over the implementation of the 2018 peace agreement.
Political observers warn that the latest developments could deepen the fragile political crisis as the country moves toward anticipated elections in 2026.
Published 2 hours ago
Published 4 hours ago
Published 6 hours ago
Published 6 hours ago
Published 7 hours ago
Published 8 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.