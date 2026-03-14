18th March 2026

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President Kiir reshuffles Warrap State government

Author: Wol Mapal | Published: March 14, 2026

President Salva Kiir - File Photo courtesy of Office of the President

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – President Salva Kiir on Friday issued decrees to restructure the government of Warrap State. The orders dismissed and appointed ministers and county commissioners.

The decrees relieved Mamer Bath Matiok of his position as Minister of Information and Communication Services. William Wol Mayom Bol was named his successor.

In the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, John Garang Mabior Ater was removed and replaced by Makom Aduol. For the Ministry of Roads and Bridges, Amiir Amet Kuol was dismissed, and Malong Akot was appointed. In the Ministry of Health, Abak Yel was replaced by Dr Anthony Wek Garang.

The reshuffle reached county levels. In Tonj South County, Commissioner John Ayitiak Warwien was removed, and Gordon Makuer Tiau was appointed.

In Twic County, Mabior Marup was dismissed and succeeded by John Mangok Kom Nyuol. In Gogrial County, the President confirmed Manut Awer as Commissioner, transitioning him from his previous acting role.

All changes take effect from the date of the signatures.

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18th March 2026

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