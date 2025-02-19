19th February 2025
President Kiir relieves Warrap governor and Abyei administrator

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 6 hours ago

President Salva Kiir |Courtesy of Office of the President

President Salva Kiir has relieved the governor of Warrap State Francis Marial Abur and the Chief Administrator of Abyei region, Dr Chol Deng Alak, and appointed their replacements.

Both officials were removed through a Republican Decree read on the state-won TV, SSBC last evening.

Former Warrap State governor Abur was appointed to the post in October last year while Chol Deng Alak was appointed in early January 2023.

In separate decrees, President Kiir replaced Abur with Magok Magok Deng as the news Warrap State governor, and Alak with Justice Charles Abyei as the Chief Administrator of Abyei.

