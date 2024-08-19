19th August 2024
President Kiir relieves Bakosoro

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 3 hours ago

President Salva Kiir Courtesy of Office of the President

President Salva Kiir on Monday, 19/08/2024 relieved Joseph Bangazi Bakosoro from his position as the Minister of Presidential Affairs in a Republican decree.

The decree was read on the state-run TV, SSBC. Bakosoro only served in the highest office for eight months and six days.

In a separate decree Kiir appointed South Sudan Ambassador to Kenya Chol Mawut as the new Presidentail Affairs Minister.

19th August 2024

