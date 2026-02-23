24th February 2026

President Kiir receives message from Saudi King on bilateral ties

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 7 hours ago

Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Waleed El-Khereiji shakes Kiir's hand|Courtesy

President Salva Kiir Mayardit has received a written message from Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, highlighting the Kingdom’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with South Sudan, according to a post on the Official Facebook Page of the Office of the President.

The message was delivered by Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Waleed El-Khereiji, during his official visit to Juba.

In a media briefing, El-Khereiji emphasized Saudi Arabia’s dedication to enhancing diplomatic relations and expanding cooperation with the Government of South Sudan across various sectors of mutual interest.

He stated that the Kingdom is ready to work with South Sudan to achieve shared objectives and reinforce the countries’ long-standing partnership.

Officials described the visit as a sign of growing relations between Juba and Riyadh, noting ongoing efforts to deepen cooperation and strengthen collaboration at both regional and international levels.

